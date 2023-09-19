Lord Brougham and Vaux, Tory peer and Lords deputy speaker noted for his dry wit – obituary

Brougham: a frequent contributor in his early years in the Lords, he spoke very fast and almost inaudibly - Wikipedia

The 5th Baron Brougham and Vaux, who has died aged 85, was one of the last surviving members of a group of backbench Tory peers set up in 1981 to help Margaret Thatcher’s government by putting down oral questions drafted by the Conservative Research Department.

The questions almost invariably ended up annoying ministers and offering excellent opportunities to the opposition in supplementaries, and consequently the little conclave which met weekly in great secrecy became known as the “own goals group”.

One of 92 hereditaries elected to stay on when Tony Blair’s government ousted the rest in 1999, Michael Brougham was popular in all parts of the House, assisted by his dry wit – and having been in the place so long, having succeeded his father back in 1967.

In his early years Brougham spoke frequently, taking a particular interest in road safety; from 1986 to 1989 he was president of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. He was a consistent supporter of efforts to relax the Sunday trading laws, and away from the Chamber represented the Lords at bridge.

From 1995 when he was appointed a deputy speaker, his contributions from the floor were rare. But for a quarter of a century he was heard frequently from the Woolsack dealing with the business of the House, speaking very fast and almost inaudibly.

Michael John Brougham was born on August 2 1938, the son of the 4th Baron – at 6ft 7½in the tallest member of the Lords – and his second wife, Jean Follett, daughter of a brigadier-general. His parents divorced when he was four, and he was educated in Switzerland and at Millfield.

The first Lord Brougham, a renowned Lord Chancellor, was the founding father of the French Riviera, having built a villa at the fishing village of Cannes in 1934 after being prevented by a cholera epidemic from crossing the border to Genoa with his consumptive daughter. Other English friends followed suit, and in 1973 Michael Brougham was handed the keys of the municipality in commemoration. Feted again 11 years later, he observed: “Cannes is not a place I visit often. I simply cannot afford it.”

Story continues

Brougham’s father spent the 1950s in bankruptcy, and when Michael was summonsed for going through a red light soon after succeeding to the title he gave his occupation as “out of work”. He found a niche in the City, however.

His first months as a peer were traumatic in one other respect: he divorced his first wife for adultery with their daughter’s godfather. He married again soon after.

Active in the Lords from the outset, Brougham called for a tougher line to be taken with violent demonstrators; condemned the Soviet Union’s provision of military rather than food aid during Ethopia’s famine of 1985; spoke up for building the controversial Okehampton bypass; opposed Labour attempts to write the length of shopworkers’ meal breaks into statute; and blamed the 1987 King’s Cross disaster on London Regional Transport’s failure to learn the lessons of previous, smaller fires.

One occasion when the “own goals group” came to public attention was in 1988-89, when Brougham and others tabled a series of amendments to tone down Mrs Thatcher’s legislation introducing an identity card scheme for football supporters. In particular, he urged ministers to pilot a scheme with selected clubs before rolling it out nationally.

Once he was a deputy speaker Brougham became heavily involved in the management of the House, and for almost a decade he was vice-chairman of the Association of Conservative Peers. He was appointed CBE in 1995.

Michael Brougham married first, in 1963, Olivia Gray; they were divorced in 1968 and she died in 1986. In 1969 he married, secondly, Catherine Gulliver; that marriage was dissolved in 1981. He is survived by a daughter from his first marriage and a son from the second, Charles William Brougham (born 1971), who succeeds to the title as 6th Baron.

Lord Brougham and Vaux, born August 2 1938, died August 27 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.