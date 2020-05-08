L'Oréal Canada and Garnier Mobilized to Support Front Line Health Care Professionals

MONTREAL, May 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the launch of its COVID-19 Solidarity Plan on March 17, 2020, L'Oréal Canada shifted the production of its Canadian plant, located in Montreal, to include the manufacturing of hand sanitizing (hydroalcoholic) gel. To date, nearly 160 000 bottles of disinfectants have been given to healthcare professionals in Canada and more than $ 200,000 in cash donations and products were offered to hospitals.

Garnier Canada has announced they will be producing units of hand sanitizing gels at their local certified carbon-free plant and will donate them to Canadian front line healthcare professionals. (CNW Group/Garnier Canada)

Garnier announces contribution to L'Oréal's Solidarity Plan in Canada

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Garnier Canada and its teams are very proud to be one of the key contributors to the L'Oréal Group's Worldwide Coronavirus Solidarity Plan. In conjunction with L'Oréal Canada's actions, Garnier has announced they will be producing units of hand sanitizing gels at their local certified carbon-free plant. True to Garnier's commitment to reduce their carbon and environmental footprint, each bottle of hand sanitizer will be 100% recyclable and made with 50% recycled materials.

Gel units produced locally will be donated to Canadian front line healthcare professionals. In addition to the donation Garnier Canada is proud to help their community protect themselves by making their hand sanitizer gels accessible for purchase in drugstores and mass retailers at MSRP $3.49 (100ml available) as of May 11th, 2020.



"During these uncertain times, it's important for Garnier Canada to remain true to its core value. In producing it locally at our Canadian carbon-free plant, we are launching a formula that is effective yet respectful to the environment. We believe this to be the beginning of a significant partnership with front line workers who are helping to protect us." - Ali Fakih, Garnier Canada General Manager

Story continues

The Garnier hand sanitizing gel is made of 65% alcohol and kills harmful bacteria and germs. The formula has also been tested under dermatological control, is fragrance-free and contains glycerin to help with the drying effect of alcohol.

@garniercan @lorealcanada

#lorealtakespart



About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, the company had sales of $1.2 billion in 2019 and employs more than 1,450 people. The company holds a portfolio of 37 brands, encompassing all aspects of beauty, and is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, salons, pharmacies, drugstores, and branded retail. L'Oréal Canada, whose operations are carbon neutral, supports the L'Oréal Foundation's programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science, which has promoted the advancement of women in science in Canada since 2003, Beauty for a Better Life, a social reintegration program in hairdressing for immigrant women since 2017, and the recently launched Women in Digital support program.

About Garnier Canada:

Garnier Canada is a division brand of L'Oréal Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L'Oréal Group, the largest cosmetics company in the world. Headquartered in Montreal, L'Oréal Canada had sales of $1,280 billion in 2018 and employs more than 1,300 people. The company's prestigious portfolio of 36 brands encompasses all aspects of beauty.

SOURCE Garnier Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/08/c2462.html