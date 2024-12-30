After lopsided loss, Patriots recognize an offseason roster overhaul is likely

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Following his team’s latest setback, a season-worst 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo didn’t hold his tongue about what continue to be New England's most glaring deficiencies.

“This is what I told the players, there’s really nothing good to take out of that game today. Just the lack of execution,” Mayo said Saturday to begin his postgame news conference. “We just didn’t play well enough in any phase of the game. No complementary football, and that’s what you get.”

At 3-13 with a game to go, this has been a lost season for New England.

And that frustration is showing in a locker room that has faith in its coach but also recognizes that major offseason changes are likely coming for a team that has failed to meet even modest expectations this season.

“I don’t want to use the same excuse, everyone says, ‘Oh, it’s a young team,’” cornerback Jonathan Jones said. “But it’s just learning that everything’s not going to go your way. That’s in football, in life, how you respond to that adversity is what type of team you’re going to have.”

Receiver Demario Douglas expects the roster to look much different next season.

“I feel like my two years I’ve been losing, and I feel like it’s time to make a change,” Douglas said. “We’ve got some pieces, we’ll add more pieces next year, and I feel like we could come out and do something. I’m trying to be in the playoffs, I’m trying to go for a run and have a winning season. I’m just tired of losing for real.”

What’s working

The Patriots currently are in position to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. That could change with a game to go, but it's a valuable position for a team that appears set at quarterback with rookie Drake Maye and has several needs to fill.

What needs help

Turnovers continue to plague the Patriots. They had just one on Saturday, a fumble on a botched pitch by Maye. That’s at least one turnover in eight straight games for the rookie.

Stock up

Offensive lineman Cole Strange made his first start of the season a week after returning from injured reserve following offseason knee surgery. Strange, who played his first 27 NFL games at guard, started at center after Ben Brown was placed in IR with a concussion.

Stock down

Cole's presence didn't help the Patriots' struggling offensive line, which allowed four sacks and five quarterback hits on Maye. New England has allowed 51 sacks, the fifth most in the NFL.

Injuries

Maye was evaluated for a head injury in the first quarter but returned. CB Christian Gonzalez left the game with a concussion.

Key number

1-6 — The Patriots' record at home this season. They are 2-14 at Gillette Stadium over the past two seasons.

Next steps

New England hosts AFC East champion Buffalo next weekend in its season finale.

Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press