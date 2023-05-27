Lopez vs Conlan: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Belfast’s own Michael Conlan will meet Luis Alberto Lopez on a huge night of British boxing.

On a night when Leigh Wood meets Mauricio Lara in Manchester and Lawrence Okolie clashes with Chris Billam-Smith in Bournemouth, Conlan looks for world title glory.

Things kick off with Conlan trying to dethrone another Mexican 126lbs champion in Lopez, who stunned Josh Warrington on points in a close fight in Leeds in December to pick up the IBF gold and win a first global title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist is desperate to become a world champion on home soil at the second attempt, having been stopped by Wood in emphatic fashion at the end of an absolute thriller in Nottingham last March, losing as a professional for the first time.

Since then he has been on the comeback trail, outpointing Miguel Marriaga before producing a sensational first-round knockout of former European title-holder Karim Guerfi before Christmas.

Lopez vs Conlan date, start time, venue and ring walks

Lopez vs Conlan takes place on Saturday May 27, 2023 at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The undercard is due to begin at 4pm BST, with main event ring walks expected at the earlier time of 9pm in order to avoid a clash with Okolie-Billam-Smith and Lara-Wood 2.

As ever, those exact timings are subject to change, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Lopez vs Conlan fight card/undercard in full

On Saturday’s undercard, Belfast’s Anthony Cacace defends his IBO super-featherweight world title against Damian Wrzesinski, while Nick Ball puts his WBC silver featherweight strap on the line against Ludomo Lamati.

Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary also defends his WBC International light-welterweight title against Alin Ciorceri of Romania.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan

Anthony Cacace vs Damian Wrzesinski

Nick Ball vs Ludomo Lamati

Pierce O’Leary vs Alin Ciorceri

Conor Quinn vs Juan Hinostroza

Padraig McCrory vs Diego Ramirez

William Hayden vs Jordan Ellison

Kieran Molloy vs Lesther Espino

Fearghus Quinn vs Ruben Angulo

Kurt Walker vs Maicol Velazco

James Freeman vs Jordan Grannum

Callum Thompson vs Marian Istrate

Lopez dethroned Josh Warrington via a tight points decision in Leeds before Christmas (Getty Images)

How to watch Lopez vs Conlan

TV channel: In the UK, Lopez vs Conlan is being broadcast live on BT Sport, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm BST on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers can also catch the action live online via the BT Sport website and app.

Lopez vs Conlan fight prediction

This is the biggest fight in Belfast since the unforgettable nights featuring Carl Frampton, but a hostile atmosphere surely won’t bother Lopez all that much.

The ‘Road Warrior’ earned that nickname for a reason and is no stranger to pulling off results on his travels, just as he showed against Isaac Lowe at York Hall back in December 2021 and in front of Warrington’s passionate Leeds faithful last time out.

Lopez is a canny operator who stunned Warrington with his strong start, showing great ring craft and bouncing back from an awkward cut to fight fire with fire and edge a decision on two of the three judges scorecards.

He will have to repeat that feat against Conlan, who is itching to claim his first world title and consign to history that last-gasp defeat by Wood in which he was on track for a thrilling points victory before being literally punched through the ropes in brutal fashion in the final round in Nottingham.

Story continues

Conlan’s first world title challenge ended in a brutal last-gasp stoppage loss to Leigh Wood (Getty Images)

Conlan got too ahead of himself in that fight, turning on the style but then getting overly confident when he didn’t need to, taking unnecessary risks against a hard-hitting opponent for which he paid the price.

If he can keep his calm here, box sensibly and smartly amid a terrific Belfast backing, then he should have what it takes to edge a close contest on the cards and become a world champion at last.

Conlan to win on points.

Lopez vs Conlan weigh-in results

Conlan tipped the scales on Friday at 129.9 lbs while Lopez came in at 125.5 lbs.

Lopez vs Conlan betting odds

Lopez to win: 4/5

Conlan to win: 1/1

Draw: 16/1

Lopez to win by KO/TKO: 3/1

Conlan to win by KO/TKO: 18/5

Lopez to win by points or decision: 3/1

Conlan to win by points or decision: 7/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).