Lopez upsets Berdych, Zverev stops Haas at Stuttgart Open

Germany's Mischa Zverev returns the ball to Germany's Tommy Haas during their quarterfinal match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany Friday, June 16, 2017. (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) -- Feliciano Lopez upset Tomas Berdych 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4 and Mischa Zverev ended veteran Tommy Haas' participation in the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Lopez saved all nine break points he faced against the third-seeded Berdych.

Zverev defeated Haas 6-4, 6-4 for a semifinal against Lopez.

The 39-year-old Haas, who defeated Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday, was playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament.

Zverev says, ''I'm a bit sorry, especially because I could always hear his daughter, who shouted, 'Come on, Daddy!' They're special moments. He's a champion.''

Also, the fourth-seeded Lucas Pouille defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Pouille next faces Benoit Paire or Jerzy Janowicz in the other semifinal.