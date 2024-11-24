Lopez throws for 3 TDs and South Alabama rolls past Southern Miss 35-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Fluff Bothwell ran for 104 yards, and South Alabama defeated Southern Miss 35-14 on Saturday.

Lopez threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Jaguars (6-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) rallied from an 8-0 deficit to lead 14-11 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Lopez hit Jamaal Pritchett on a 40-yard touchdown pass and Wesley Miller returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown that made it 28-11.

Bothwell's 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter wrapped up the scoring.

Southern Miss scored on a 7-yard pass from Tate Rodemaker to Davis Dalton, plus a two-point conversion in the first quarter and Connor Gibbs hit two field goals, one a 59-yarder on the last play of the first half.

Lopez was 15-for-24 passing for 193 yards. Pritchett caught eight passes for 102 yards.

Rodrigues Clark had 115 yards on the ground for the Golden Eagles (1-10, 0-7).

The Associated Press