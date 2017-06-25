Lopez saves match point, beats Cilic in Queen's final

Croatia's Marin Cilic in action against Spain's Feliciano Lopez during their final match at The Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday June 25, 2017. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) -- Feliciano Lopez saved a match point as he came from behind to beat Marin Cilic of Croatia and claim the biggest title of his career at Queen's on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard failed to break the serve of fourth-seeded Cilic throughout the grass-court final but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (8) in a match lasting around 2 1/2 hours.

In the deciding tiebreaker, Lopez saved a match point when trailing 6-5 with a stretching forehand volley, before sealing victory at the third opportunity.

Cilic has a 6-2 head-to-head record against Lopez.