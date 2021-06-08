Lopez expected to start as Miami hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (24-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (25-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -175, Rockies +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Colorado will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 12-12 in home games in 2020. Miami's lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 12 homers.

The Rockies are 4-22 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .331.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is batting .264.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .495.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .220 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Pablo Lopez: (not-injury related), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press