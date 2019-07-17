Lopez drops out of Audi's Spa 24 Hours line-up

The Argentinian driver had been announced as part of the Land Motorsport’s line-up for the Belgian endurance classic, and was due to join in the team’s Audi R8 LMS in what would have been his first GT race outing in almost a decade.

However, this week it was announced by Audi that .

Green had been due to be part of Audi’s roster for the Nurburgring 24 Hours last month but dropped out in order to recover from an appendectomy.

An Audi statement said the decision was made because Lopez “did not feel optimally prepared for this 24-hour race in a race car that was new for him” following two days of testing at the start of the month.

Head of Audi Sport customer racing Chris Reinke added: “We would be pleased to work with Jose Maria Lopez in a customer racing project with an appropriate preparation phase at a later point in time.”

The Land Audi is one of four cars nominated by the German brand to score Intercontinental GT Challenge points at Spa, alongside two R8s run by the WRT squad and one entered by Sainteloc Racing.

#129 Audi Sport Team Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 2019: Christopher Mies, Riccardo Feller, Jose Maria Lopez

