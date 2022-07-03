Lopez collects 4 hits, Olivares and Rivera homer as KC Royals clinch series in Detroit

Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings and matched a season high with nine strikeouts before running into trouble in the fifth inning that kept him from pitching deeper into the game.

Singer nevertheless put the Royals on the path to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in the rubber match of a three-game series at Comerica Park on Sunday.

Singer joined Danny Duffy as the only Royals pitchers to strike out nine in fewer than five innings. Duffy did so against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 19, 2011.

Royals designated hitter Edward Olivares smashed his third home run of the season, and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera crushed his fifth home run of the season. Rivera also scored twice.

Royals leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield was on base four times, while Nicky Lopez collected four hits and Andrew Benintendi (2 for 5, double, RBI) had two hits and has now reached safely in 45 of his last 50 games.

