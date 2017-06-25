Lopez beats Cilic in nail-biting Queen's Club final

Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queen’s Club, London, Britain - June 25, 2017 Spain's Feliciano Lopez celebrates by kissing the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez claimed the biggest title of his long career when he battled back to beat Marin Cilic 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in a nerve-wracking final of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2014 final when he held a match point against Grigor Dimitrov, this time saved a match point in a tense final set tiebreak before toppling the Croat.

Lopez saved his match point with a steely volley at 5-6 in the breaker before Cilic fended off two. Then, at the third time of asking, crowd favorite Lopez could celebrate after fourth seed Cilic pulled a forehand into the tramlines.

It was Lopez's sixth career title and third on grass.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)