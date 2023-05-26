Loose Women's Ruth Langsford teases "long blonde hair" extensions

Nicky J Sims - Getty Images

Ruth Langsford has revealed she'd like to rock "long blonde hair".

The Loose Women and This Morning alumnus made the confession during an Instagram video, which captured her visit to the Leo Bancroft salon yesterday (May 25).

"Extension time!!" began her caption, as the footage documented each stage of the process.

"Back with the lovely Lauren @leobancroft salon to have the old ones removed and a new set put back in. My hair has definitely thinned a little in menopause so I have the extensions for volume not length... although I always have a moment when I wonder if I could rock long, blonde hair!!

"Lovely to have a catch up with Lauren, finishing off with a coffee in their lovely, sheltered courtyard! #hairextensions #leobancroftsalon," the veteran TV presenter concluded.

Ruth received a resounding thumbs-up from her many followers as they encouraged her to undergo the transformation she referenced.

One fan said: "You could carry off long hair for sure, but my experience of long extensions was it's hard work!" while another said: "Go for the longer hair, you only live once."

Many other fans were quick to praise the TV presenter's appearance. "You look amazing Ruth. Could definitely rock long locks," one commented, while another added: "Ruth you always look gorgeous, wish I knew your secret."



This comes in the wake of Phillip Schofield's abrupt exit from This Morning last week. Having joined the show back in 2002, ITV confirmed that Schofield's last appearance on the show was on Thursday May 18.

Loose Women airs on weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

