Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares health update amid skin cancer scare

Loose Women star and former Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan has shared an update on her health following her cancer diagnosis.

Coleen, who has three sisters who have all been diagnosed with cancer, announced her own diagnosis during an episode of the ITV show back in July. Now, she has updated fans on what's going on in a video on her Instagram.

"A few weeks ago, I spoke about how I have been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer," she said. "Nothing major, you know, it is pre-cancerous and I need to treat it, but at the moment, it's fine."

Coleen thanked everyone for their messages of support but added that she was more emotional about how people were inspired by her diagnosis admission.

"More importantly, I want to say how touched I was that a lot of you who'd been sitting there worried about marks on your skin or moles that weren't normally there," she said.

"Most of you went and got them checked. And I'd say that a lot of you found out that it was nothing, and you'd [been] worrying for nothing. And then a vast majority went and it was a basal cell carcinoma or melanoma.

"And I'm just so proud that you went because, as you know by now, there are things out there to help, and the sooner they get it, the better."

Coleen continued: "So I just wanted to give a big thumbs up to all you guys that were brave enough to go and get it checked out. And for anyone who still hasn't, get down there, it's so worth it."

She ended by saying: "But so far, with me, it's OK. It's all good."

Coleen's sister Linda is battling incurable cancer right now, while her other sister Anne recently battled the disease. Sadly, Coleen's third sister, Bernie, died of breast cancer a decade ago.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

