Loose Women's Brenda Edwards has awkward moment as she trips on the show

Loose Women's Brenda Edwards left the panel in stitches during today's episode as she tripped down the stairs while entering the studio during the live broadcast.

In honour of Halloween taking place this weekend, the former X Factor star dressed up as a witch, including donning a pointy hat and cape, to present details about the show's latest competition on Monday (October 26).

However, proving that one should not attempt to carry a book of spells AND a broomstick at the same time – even if they do possess magical abilities – Brenda ended up stumbling on the last step as she returned to the studio, although she quickly recovered.

"The broom didn't help! She's had a very busy day and I'm so tired," Brenda joked following the tumble. "I'm alright ladies, it's cool. I usually use the broom rather than heels to move about."

"When you went, I went too," fellow presenter Judi Love teased, as host Andrea McLean, Carol McGiffin and celebrity guest John Cleese chuckled away in the background.

"This is why we love Loose Women," Judi added, while Brenda noted: "That's going to be on replay for a while."

Meanwhile, viewers took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the mishap, and one Twitter user even suggested that Brenda need not be embarrassed as she could make "250 quid on You've Been Framed" if she sent off the clip.

Never mind @brenda_edwards you’ve just made 250 quid on You’ve Been Framed 😂 #LooseWomen — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) October 26, 2020

Fortunately, Brenda saw the funny side to it all too, later taking to Twitter to share a clip of the fall alongside a number of laughing emojis.

"You just gotta laugh," she commented.

Loose Women airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

