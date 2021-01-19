Loose Women: Tyson Fury’s wife Paris criticised for saying she’d be ‘quite pleased’ if her pet dog died

(ITV)

Loose Women viewers are criticising Tyson Fury’s wife Paris for saying she’d “be quite pleased” if her dog died.

Viewers of the ITV show were left shocked when Fury, 30, appeared on the panel and, during a discussion about pet bereavement, said of her dog, Minnie: “I'd actually be quite pleased for her to be gone because she's just another problem in the house.”

“I know it sounds cruel but I wouldn't be so amiss,” she told panellists Charlene White, Jane Street-Porter and Linda Robson.

Fury, who has five children, continued: “I know I shouldn't but I have five peeing pooping machines in the house, then I've got the dog, and I've got to feed them all, wash them all, walk them all.

“I just haven't got the time to commit to this puppy dog. I'm the one who has been lumbered with the dog. I just don't have that connection.”

Fury’s remarks left many viewers angry and shocked.

One viewer called her comments “disgraceful” with another stating she should give her dog to “someone who’d appreciate it”.

“As someone that would do anything to have their beloved little soul mate back, I’m appalled by her utter lack of empathy!” another person wrote.

Someone else added: “Made me sick when I heard what she had to say!!”

What a disgusting thing to say Paris. Your gorgeous dog deserves love, not tolerance #loosewomen — Lisa McIntosh (@lise_mc) January 19, 2021

I used to rate Paris Fury until she went and made her vulgar comment about her own dog! 😡 #loosewomen #dog — Kimberley Jane (@kimmyjaneannis) January 19, 2021

Why the hell has Paris Fury got a dog ? She actually said it would be better if she wasn’t around and she hasn’t bonded to her . Poor pup x #loosewomen — Caroline - Caffeinated Autism Mum ☕️☕️☕️ (@cazlovescoffee) January 19, 2021

“What a disgusting thing to say Paris," one other viewer wrote on Twitter. “Your gorgeous dog deserves love, not tolerance.”

The discussion about pet bereavement arose after news broke that Miranda Hart would be taking time off work in the wake of the death of her dog, Peggy.

