Loose Women star Stacey Solomon says ‘our hearts are full’ as she shares video of baby daughter

Stacey Solomon has given fans a closer look at her newborn baby daughter along with an insight into her first few days as a mum-of-five.

The Loose Women star, 33, confirmed over the weekend that she had given birth and took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of her cradling the new arrival while marvelling at her full head of hair.

She giggled: “Where did that hair come from?... She’s nearly got more hair than Rose. And it’s really dark.”

The former X Factor finalist then touched on her “nice” birth and said: “She’s just amazing, and I feel really good, so thanks for asking.”

Stacey Solomon beams as she shows off newborn daughter (Instagram)

Another clip saw her three-year-old son Rex doting on his sister as she lay in a Moses basket.

She wrote: “Rex is in love. He loves to stare at her and touch her nose. Rose is obsessed too.

“I just can’t describe this feeling. Our hearts are so so full.”

Solomon and husband Joe Swash, 40, are already share Rex and one-year-old Rose.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s son Rex is already obsessed with her new sister (Instagram)

The Essex native is also Zachary, nine, and Leighton, 13, from previous relationships, while Swash has 15-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

She first announced that she was expecting her fifth child in December.

Confirming on Sunday that she had given birth, she wrote: “She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.”

Adding: “We can’t believe you’re here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Solomon has yet to reveal her new daughter’s name with many speculating it will be Pearl.