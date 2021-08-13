Loose Women Star Judi Love Is The 14th Celebrity To Join This Year's Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

Judi Love has been announced as the 14th celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star’s involvement in the hit dance show was announced during Friday’s edition of the ITV show.

She's already besotted with our ballroom, and now she's going to be devoted to dance. Judi Love, your #Strictly infatuation starts here! ❤️ @1Judilove 👉 https://t.co/n4NTfQRV5Ipic.twitter.com/hU8BUmvsB7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 13, 2021

The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Odudu the first three to be confirmed.

Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.

Since then, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, soap actor Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have also been confirmed for the upcoming series.

Also competing will be TikTok star and chef Tilly Ramsay, perhaps best known as the daughter of Gordon Ramsay, as well as Greg Wise, whose acting credits include Sense & Sensibility and The Crown.

Finally, two EastEnders stars have also joined this year’s line-up after former cast member Nina Wadia was announced, while Rose Ayling-Ellis who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap, will make history as the first deaf contestant to take part on Strictly.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in the autumn.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

