'Loose Women's first all-Black presenting panel praised by viewers

Charlene White, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love and Kelle Bryan made up the Loose Women panel. (ITV)

Loose Women had its first ever all-Black line-up of panellists in a show that was praised by viewers.

Thursday's instalment of the lunchtime favourite saw lead presenter Charlene White joined by Judi Love and Brenda Edwards in the studio while Kelle Bryan appeared from home via video link to discuss the latest news and chat about current issues.

The history-making panel was lauded by viewers watching at home, with one hailing it as the best edition of the long-running programme they’d watched “in a while”.

Genuinely enjoyed today’s show- best Loose Women I’ve watched in a while! Had all the feel good factor! — MrsP (@sard86) October 22, 2020

A second shared: “Gazillion % best show in ages, love it everyday just really good one today! Brenda singing at the end simply beautiful #Goosebumps.”

“I absolutely love today’s loose women, what a panel of inspirational women. I cried at the end goooooo my sisters,” another remarked.

I absolutely love today’s loose women, what a panel of inspirational women. I cried at the end goooooo my sisters 💋💋💋 — Debbie Mcintosh (@debbiemcintos18) October 22, 2020

“Absolutely loved today’s show! Had a really good feel to it, much more enjoyable than normal!!,” said a fourth.

During the programme, the women were joined by Baroness Doreen Lawrence OBE who discussed the legacy of her son Stephen Lawrence.

In light of parliament voting against a free school meals proposal, Edwards also spoke on her personal experience of receiving free school meals after being orphaned as a child while backing footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign.

Meanwhile, lighter aspects of the show saw the presenters discuss whether it was appropriate to put your dating life online and question if there was an age limit on 'sexy dancing'.

The programme was finished off with a musical performance from Edwards.

ITV News presenter White said she "burst into tears" once filming was done on the episode.

Thank you guys for all the tweets, messages, calls, and DMs ❤️



Yep we made history today.



And when the cameras stopped rolling, I burst into tears.



I’m very very proud of us @kellebryan @brenda_edwards @1Judilove https://t.co/PmkEG7aHvJ — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) October 22, 2020

"Thank you guys for all the tweets, messages, calls, and DMs. Yep we made history today. And when the cameras stopped rolling, I burst into tears.

"I’m very very proud of us @kellebryan @brenda_edwards @1Judilove," she tweeted.

In addition, Edwards wrote: "Loved being with these ladies today making history @loosewomen with @CharleneWhite @1Judilove @kellebryan."

Bryan replied to comments from fans, stating it had been an "emotional" moment.

