Loose Women's Charlene White was 'emotional' to see Kamala Harris sworn-in
Loose Women's Charlene White has said she was "emotional" watching Kamala Harris be sworn in as Vice President on Wednesday alongside President Joe Biden.
The ITN presenter spoke of how it had moved her to see a Black woman enter into a high profile role as someone people "won't be able to ignore".
Speaking on Thursday's instalment of Loose Women, White said: "When you’ve got someone like Joe Biden, he was the first president to ever talk about things like white supremacy in an inauguration, it was powerful.
"Then having Kamala beside him, knowing what happened in that Capitol building 14 days ago, the contrast and that feeling, it’s got nothing to do with politics, it’s a conversation really about the future and hope, I guess."
Harris, who is of Indian-Jamaican heritage, made history on 20 January as she became the first female, the first Black and first Asian-American US vice-president.
Asked if the ceremony had made her emotional, White replied: "I was emotional because when it comes to…I can talk of it from a Black woman’s perspective, but when you think about all those stories regarding Black women being erased from history, their opinions often ignored, their experiences day-to-day. This is a woman who you will not be able to ignore.
"For the next four years, you can’t pretend she’s not there. You can’t pretend that her impact is acute, you cannot do that to Kamala. So to watch that last night, to catch up on it, I was upset yesterday and it was joyful."
White's words moved co-star Denise Welch who visibly teared up at the comments as she agreed with her colleague.
Biden's inaugural address saw him address the riots at the Capitol building just two weeks prior and rejected the rise of white supremacy seen on the rise under Donald Trump.
“A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us,” Biden said. “A cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”
