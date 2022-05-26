Loops Beauty’s Hyper Smooth Hydrogel Mask Has a Solution to Those Pesky Dark Spots

Celebrity-endorsed sheet mask brand Loops Beauty has launched its newest hydrogel mask Hyper Smooth, which targets hyperpigmentation.

Loops Beauty is backed by brand partner and creative director Emily Ratajkowski and has the philosophy of keeping skincare simple. Loops' masks target everything from brightness to hydration and antioxidant support, and the Hyper Smooth masks encompass all of the aforementioned, equipped with the brand's Korean Hydrogel Technology.

The new Hyper Smooth hydrogel mask is designed to treat and prevent the appearance of dark spots and evening overall skin tone. Formulated with tranexamic acid, alpha arbutin, niacinamide and Vitamin B3, your skin barriers will be left feeling rejuvenated and refined.

Priced at $35 USD for five masks, the Loops Hyper Smooth Hydrogel face mask can be purchased directly on Loops Beauty's website.