Loophole creates surge in civil servants on £100,000 salary

Official figures show there are now 2,050 mandarins who take home six figures

The number of civil servants earning more than £100,000 a year has nearly doubled, as new data suggest that Whitehall has been using a loophole to get around pay freezes.

Official figures show there are now 2,050 mandarins who take home six figures. That is an increase of 88 per cent from 1,090 in 2016, and 195 are now on an annual salary of above £150,000.

At the same time, the number of officials in the bottom wage brackets, which typically include front-line workers such as prison officers, has declined by more than 11 per cent.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance, which carried out the analysis, highlighted the discrepancy as evidence that promotions have been used to get around Whitehall pay constraints.

The figures come despite nearly half of civil servants working from home in some departments, with concern that there has been a fall in productivity.

Ministers capped wage rises for mandarins at 1 per cent between 2016 and 2018 and froze salaries altogether in 2021 to try to bring the cost of Whitehall down.

But new figures show that, despite those decisions, median pay has risen by 26 per cent over the past seven years, with the number of officials on more than £75,000 almost tripling.

In its report, the TaxPayers’ Alliance said: “The reason salaries increased by so much more than the pay awards is principally because of grade inflation. The growth in the top three grades far exceeded that in the lower levels.

“Moving up to a higher grade entails moving up to a higher salary band. The result is that the numbers being paid in the higher bands have increased significantly through the period.”

The figures also show that the total Whitehall workforce has ballooned by 101,440 since 2016. That is a 24.2 per cent increase, marking the biggest growth in half a century – despite repeated pledges to cut bureaucracy.

Work from home under fire

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, was urged by senior Tory MPs to respond to the statistics by introducing an immediate recruitment freeze until numbers are back under control.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, told The Telegraph: “The Civil Service is like Topsy – it just grows.

“To stop this, ministers need to enforce controls, including freezes on hiring and approving any new contracts.

“The clear inefficiency of working from home means that more people are doing less work.”

Sir John Redwood, a former head of Margaret Thatcher’s No 10 Policy Unit, said ministers should “impose an immediate ban on all new external recruitment”.

He added: “The Civil Service is far too top-heavy and the big increase in top management has coincided with a big decline in productivity.

“You certainly wouldn’t run a private sector organisation like this and an increase of 100,000 over the past few years does look excessive.

“We need fewer people to deliver more, which should be quite possible given the huge difference in productivity growth between the public and private sectors.”

Figures show that the expansion in the Civil Service has been “top-heavy”, with the staff in the highest three pay grades accounting for 87 per cent of the overall increase.

There are now 7,385 officials at the top Senior Civil Service level, which includes mandarins who directly advise ministers – a rise of almost 50 per cent.

Top 10 highest paid civil servants

The only bracket to shrink was administrative officers and assistants, which typically includes the most public-facing staff and is down by 17,234 to 136,600.

As a result, half or more of the mandarins working at departments including the Treasury, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are now in the top two pay grades.

The TaxPayers’ Alliance calculated that higher wages and a larger workforce has added £6 billion to the Civil Service wage bill, pushing it up from £9.7 billion in 2016 to £15.5 billion now.

The explosion in top civil servants has come amid a rise in working from home, with many ministries still failing to get more than six in 10 staff into the office.

Government figures show that the Department for Levelling Up has an average attendance rate of 67 per cent for this year. The Treasury has filled 65 per cent of desks and the DCMS has got 61 per cent of staff in.

The Wales Office, which has the highest proportion of top-grade civil servants of any Whitehall department, has one of the lowest attendance rates in 2023, at just 52 per cent.

The rise in the number of officials has been attributed to Brexit and the pandemic, both of which led to a significantly increased workload in Whitehall.

‘Scrap unnecessary jobs’

Last year, Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, promised to cut the Civil Service by 91,000 back down to its pre-2016 level, but that pledge was quietly scrapped by Mr Sunak.

Sources insisted that the Government had made £8 billion in Whitehall efficiency savings in the last two years.

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has fronted efforts to cut down bureaucracy by axing one in six mandarins at his department since taking over last year.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “With the tax burden at near-record levels, taxpayers are paying through the nose for the boom in public sector employment.

“What’s more, there is a growing sense that public services are worse than before the hiring spree, not better.

“Only once politicians start to be honest about what the state can reasonably be expected to do can we wind down functions and scrap unnecessary jobs.”

The Institute for Government think tank has said that, despite the recent growth in wages, pay constraints since 2010 mean wages have fallen in real terms.

It calculated earlier this year that Whitehall salaries are 12 per cent lower at junior levels and 23 per cent lower at senior ranks than if they had kept up with the rate of inflation.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “As you’d expect, during temporary and exceptional events, such as the pandemic, staff numbers increased to help tackle Covid, including the world-leading vaccine programme.

“We are committed to efficiency and have made nearly £8 billion in savings in the last two financial years.”

