Loophole allowing councils to sell off beach huts in 'dodgy deals' to be closed

The Government is to close a loophole which allows councils to sell assets such as beach huts in "dodgy deals" to themselves.

The move by Greg Clark, the Levelling Up Secretary, will torpedo a plan by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council to sell its 3,605 beach huts to a company owned by the local authority.

Beach huts have been a prominent feature on this stretch of the Dorset coast for years, with high demand pushing waiting times for those in the most popular locations up to 20 years.

However, the Conservative-led council has sparked local outrage in recent months by bringing forward proposals to sell the huts to a "special purpose vehicle" to boost its budget by £54 million.

The SPV would be owned by the council, with the deal mostly funded by debt, allowing the council to exchange annual rental income of about £5 million for a hefty one-off payment.

The scheme has raised concerns among locals that it could drive up the costs of renting the huts, affect the quality of service and put taxpayers’ money at risk.

Now, Mr Clark has stepped in to prevent the sale. In a letter due to be sent on Monday, the minister will inform councils of a tightening up of the rules governing how local authorities can use funds unlocked from selling assets.

'Some councils have attempted to abuse a loophole to do dodgy deals'

The change will mean that such money can only be earmarked to pay for "transformation projects" - Bournemouth’s justification for the sale - "where the authority does not still retain some direct or indirect control of the assets".

Mr Clark said: "Every council has a duty to use the tax they receive from hardworking people in a responsible way.

"It's not right that some councils have attempted to abuse a loophole to do dodgy deals which only benefit the bottom lines of consultancies and accounting firms.

"That's why we are cracking down on accounting practices that put taxpayer cash at risk."

Mr Clark’s letter, which has been seen by The Telegraph, accuses some councils of exploiting extra freedoms granted by the Government on how they can spend capital receipts in a way which is not in keeping with the rules’ "spirit and intent".

"Tackling these issues is essential for preserving the freedom for most councils to take sensible decisions about investments to benefit their communities," it says.

"It is vital, therefore, that councils do not expend valuable time and resource on exploring novel practices and ways to circumvent the rules set by Government."