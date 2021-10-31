It’s a Loony Sunday in St. Paul as Sporting KC scores first, falls to Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City emerged victorious from the lion’s den last weekend, beating the Sounders in a playoff-style atmosphere at Seattle.

Sunday’s game brought supposedly easier opposition in the Minnesota United, but the Loons, still fighting to secure a playoff berth, beat Sporting KC 2-1 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn.

Sporting KC got off to a flying start when Khiry Shelton scored in the eighth minute, but goals from Minnesota’s Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso filled out the eventual final score by halftime.

Sporting KC remains atop the Western Conference standings with two games left in the regular season. But now the door’s open for Seattle to retake the lead against the L.A. Galaxy on Monday.

Minnesota, meanwhile, crept up to to fifth in the standings, at least temporarily (other games being played Sunday could alter that picture). The Loons knocked KC out of the 2020 playoffs in the conference semifinals.

Sporting opened Sunday’s game with energy, taking the lead within 10 minutes courtesy of an excellent work rate from Gadi Kinda.

The midfielder who started as a false nine improbably beat Minnesota’s Romain Métanire to the ball on the byline, winning a corner that should’ve been cleared by Métanire. On the ensuing short corner, Kinda floated a cross toward the back post and Johnny Russell knocked it down for Shelton to pop into the net.

But then Minnesota’s intensity and desperation took over. The Loons found gaps in the KC defense, specifically with passes behind Graham Zusi toward the byline.

Fragapane pounced on a bouncing ball 16 yards from goal in the 20th minute. His fierce volley squirted through the hands of Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia and into the net.

At that point, even a draw would give Sporting an advantage over Seattle in the standings. But a point wasn’t good enough for Minnesota.

The Loons maintained their intensity throughout the half and won a penalty in the 39th minute when Reynoso went down under a challenge from Sporting’s Ilie Sanchez.

Story continues

The Argentinian playmaker took control of the penalty himself: Melia dove the wrong way and Minnesota took the lead for good.

One bright spot after halftime: MVP candidate Daniel Salloi returned to the field as a substitute for Sporting KC. He had missed the previous two games after turning his ankle at Vancouver on Oct. 17.

But the 25-year-old winger was unable to help much in this one. Sporting managed just three shots all game. Likewise, Russell was unable to extend his eight-game scoring streak, which thus ended as the fifth-longest in Major League Soccer history.

Sporting KC is at Austin FC on Wednesday before returning home next Sunday to play Real Salt Lake on Decision Day.