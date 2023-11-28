‘Looney Tunes’ Not Leaving Max: “The Show Will Continue Streaming”

Looney Tunes is not leaving Max after all. The streamer released a list that included the classic cartoons leaving the platform in December.

Max has mended their error and revised their “What’s New on Max This December” press release.

“Looney Tunes was included in error as a title leaving the platform,” read the statement clarifying the status of the classic shorts. “This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.”

An outcry from fans of the show followed on social media after believing Bugs Bunny and his friends would not live on the streaming platform anymore.

However, it’s not all good news as there is a title from the Looney Tunes family that is getting axed from Max. The 2003 film Looney Tunes: Back in Action will be leaving the streamer on Dec. 31.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action starred Brendan Fraser, Jenna Elfman and Steve Martin. The live-action and animated film hybrid was directed by Joe Dante from a screenplay by Larry Doyle.

The film was a parody of spy movies and it followed Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as they become involved in a plot by ACME Chairman to transform the world’s population into subservient monkeys using the Blue Monkey diamond.

Timothy Dalton, Heather Locklear and Bill Goldberg also make appearances, with Joe Alaskey voicing characters like Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Sylvester, Beaky Buzzard and Mama Bear.

Jenna Elfman, Bugs Bunny, Granny, Brendan Fraser, Daffy Duck in ‘Looney Tunes: Back in Action’

