Looming recession isn't our fault, insists Bank of England – live updates

The Bank of England has denied it is to blame for the looming recession, days after it raised interest rates by the most in three decades.

Huw Pill said that energy prices and rampant inflation are causing the economic downturn, and the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is in turn trying to tackle inflation – though this will itself hit indebted households’ finances further.

“There is a danger which we are aware of that we at the Bank of England, on the MPC, will be blamed for the recession. I think recession is actually driven by other forces and we are trying to manage the adjustment of those other forces,” he said.

The Bank has raised interest rates to 3pc so far, up from 0.1pc a year ago, as it seeks to bring inflation back down from more than 10pc towards its target of 2pc.

“The weakening of the economy that we have seen thus far in the UK is not mainly, certainly not wholly, a consequence of monetary policy tightening,” Mr Pill said, speaking at a conference in London hosted by investment bank UBS.

“It is largely a consequence of the supply shock which is eating into household incomes, so the challenge for monetary policy is – in an environment where higher energy prices, a deterioration of the terms of trade, an adverse supply shock, is causing a fairly significant slowdown in the economy – to guide demand around that lower path for the economy, in order to get inflation back to target.”

02:32 PM

Demand for tracker mortgages at 10-year high

The popularity of tracker deals, which fluctuate inline with interest rate changes by the Bank of England, is at the highest level in more than a decade, according to mortgage brokers.

It comes as borrowers wager the recent interest rate boom will reverse next year and they will be able to lock in a fixed rate lower than today’s prices.

Searches for tracker mortgages have been 25pc higher since the beginning of October than the same period last year, according to mortgage data firm Twenty7Tec. It has recorded 502,100 searches in the past five weeks.

Anyone on a tracker deal will likely see their interest rate rise in the coming months, with the Bank of England primed to keep increasing the Bank Rate in a bid to tame inflation.

Rachel Mortimer has more

02:29 PM

Pubs and restaurants in 'freefall'

Britain's hospitality sector is in "freefall", bosses have warned, as the number of restaurants going under jumps by almost 50pc, writes Hannah Boland.

The Treasury is facing mounting pressure to act to protect restaurants and pubs this winter as Sacha Lord, the night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, warned that the situation "will only get worse over the months to come" for the hospitality sector.

By the end of August, 158 restaurants had collapsed into liquidation, a 46pc rise June when 108 had gone into liquidation, as businesses were hit by spiralling food and drink costs, higher energy bills and steeper wages.

Mr Lord said the sector was in an "extremely worrying state" and called for urgent support from the Government, ahead of the Autumn Budget next week.

He said: "There is a severe lack of confidence among operators, particularly those running small independent businesses, and this has been exacerbated by the confusion over possible business support and ongoing U-turns."

It comes weeks after Jeremy Hunt threw out plans to freeze alcohol duty, putting pubs and restaurants on course to have to increase their prices even more sharply early next year. The Government had previously been planning to implement a one year freeze from next February, which would save drinkers 7p on the price of a pint and 38p on a bottle of wine, but pulled the plans in the mini-Budget bonfire. The British Beer and Pub Association described the move as a "huge blow to brewers and pubs", and one which would force widespread price increases.

The price of a pint already surpassed £8 for the first time in June with the average cost of a drink jumping by more than 70pc since the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from the industry tracker CGA.

The rising prices have hit footfall in many pubs and restaurants, with more than three quarters of hospitality companies reporting a slump in people eating out. Separate figures from UKHospitality from late last month suggested that 35pc of businesses were expecting to either be at a loss or unviable by the end of the year.

12:57 PM

Germany to double public debt to €45bn next year

While the UK has been rocked by market turmoil over public debt, Germany is planning to dig even deeper.

The country's ruling coalition is planning to more than double net federal borrowing next year while remaining within a constitutional limit on new debt.

The Government is targeting net borrowing of €45bn (£39bn) in 2023, Bloomberg reports. That compares to a figure of €17.2bn published in July as part of an earlier finance plan.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has pledged to restore the borrowing cap – known as the debt brake – next year for the first time since it was suspended to help fund generous spending to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to establish two special funds that are not part of the regular budget to address the energy crisis and enable a huge increase in military spending.

Some €200bn has been earmarked to ease electricity costs and support struggling power suppliers, with a further €100bn for the armed forces.

12:44 PM

Relief for drivers as pump prices fall

Average petrol and diesel prices have fallen by around a penny a litre, helping to ease some of the squeeze on household finances.

Petrol fell back to 165.21p a litre yesterday after more than three weeks of rising prices topped out at 166.54p at the end of October.

Diesel is back to 189.87p a litre, having reached 190.51p on October 31, according to figures from the AA.

The price drops show retailers are starting to pass on the fall in wholesale costs. However, petrol stations in some towns are charging as much as 10p a litre more for fuel compared to their neighbours a few miles up the road.

Luke Bosdet at the AA said:

Rollercoaster petrol and diesel prices are currently giving drivers and consumers some relief from the relentlessly bad news of the cost of living crisis. However, paying £5.50 more for a tank of fuel compared to what is being charged 20 minutes down the road exemplifies the scandal of UK road fuel pricing. The Government announced last month that it is looking at introducing the fuel price transparency that has transformed competition in Northern Ireland. Drivers on the UK mainland say it can’t come soon enough.

12:29 PM

Christmas dinner on the back burner as food costs soar

Christmas dinner Kantar - alvarez

Shoppers are waiting longer before stocking up on Christmas food as grocery prices surge to a fresh 14-year high, adding £682 to the average annual supermarket bill.

Hannah Boland has more:

The number of people who had bought their Christmas pudding by the end of October was down by a third on last year, new figures from Kantar show. The drop, equal to around 700,000 UK households, suggests families are delaying spending money on Christmas as food prices and energy bills rise. Kantar's Fraser McKevitt that "people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October". Fewer households also bought pumpkins last month compared to last year, Kantar said. It comes as shoppers were forced to fork out more on supermarket staples with grocery price inflation hitting a fresh 14-year high of 14.7pc for the four weeks to the end of October. This compares to 13.9pc in September. Mr McKevitt said it was "too early right now to call the top".

12:12 PM

US futures rise on hopes for midterm election rally

Wall Street looks set to open higher this afternoon as investors bet the outcome of the US midterm elections will spark a rally in stocks.

US stocks have gained ground over the past two days as traders take comfort from a history of robust performance following midterm results.

The best outcome for Treasuries could be a Republican control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, while the dollar could find support should Democrats keep both chambers.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1pc, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3pc.

11:49 AM

Tesla recalls 40,000 cars over power steering failure

Tesla Model S

Tesla is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that could experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on October 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.

11:30 AM

Pound slips with all eyes on midterm elections

Sterling slipped against a stronger dollar this morning as investors focus on US inflation figures and midterm elections.

Global investors will scrutinise the US consumer price index on Thursday for its implications for Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Before that, Americans go to the polls today in an election that could see the Republicans take control of both the House and Senate. The final results may not be clear for days, however.

The pound was down 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.1489, having earlier fallen more than 0.5pc.

10:50 AM

Negative equity is stalking the suburbs – here’s who is most at risk

Advising first-time buyers in today’s tumultuous mortgage market has become akin to a counselling service for Emma Fildes at Brick Weaver, a property buying agency. “In the storm after Liz Truss, it was complete chaos,” she says. “They’re petrified. Their big concern is getting into negative equity.” One of her first-time buyers looking for a three-bedroom home on the outskirts of London started with a budget of £600,000 but is being forced to rethink their plans. “That got reduced to £500,000 once he’d taken higher mortgage rates into account,” she says. And it’s not much better for sellers as agents begin to send Fildes cut-price properties with reductions of up to 10pc. As forecasters warn of double digit drops in house prices on the horizon, it’s understandable that negative equity fears are stalking many young buyers on riskier mortgages, buy-to-let landlords and have even reached suburbia, particularly in London.

10:40 AM

Renault splits business in five in major revamp

Renault EV Geely - Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Renault has unveiled a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities into five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles business through a stock market float.

The main part of the French car giant's strategy is separating its combustion engine business – which will be housed in a 50-50 joint venture with Geely – from its electric vehicle unit, to be listed in the second half of next year.

Long-standing partner Nissan is expected to take a stake in the EV venture, codenamed 'Ampere', alongside outside investors, though Renault will keep a majority stake.

Aside from the Ampere EV unit and the combustion engine venture, dubbed 'Horse', Renault will have an additional three businesses – the Alpine sports-car brand, financial services and new mobility and recycling activities.

As a result of the revamp, Renault said it was lifting its operating margin targets to 8pc for 2025 and more than 10pc in 2030, from 5pc expected this year.

It also said it plans to reinstate dividends from next year after a three-year hiatus, and aims to generate more than €2bn of cash a year between 2023-25, growing to more than €3bn in the following five years.

10:25 AM

Direct Line to roll out more affordable car cover after rising prices

Direct Line has revealed plans for a more affordable, basic car insurance policy for struggling motorists after seeing sales slump following price hikes.

Chief executive Penny James said the new policy will launch by the end of the year for "customers challenged by the cost-of-living crisis".

The policy, which will launch under its Churchill brand, will offer cover for the policyholder's vehicle and third party damage, but strip out many extras, such as car hire, personal belongings, mis-fuelling and loss of keys to make it more affordable for cash-strapped policyholders.

Details of the new basic cover came as Direct Line said new business motor sales tumbled 8.9pc to £1.1bn in the first nine months of 2022 after it raised prices following a surge in claim costs.

Its costs for motor insurance claims are running around 10pc higher due to supply chain disruption and unusually high used car prices.

10:18 AM

British financier Evelyn De Rothschild dies aged 91

Evelyn de Rothschild - Raul Vasquez/Bloomberg

Evelyn de Rothschild, who helped unite the British and French arms of his family’s famous banking group and counted Queen Elizabeth II among those who sought his financial advice, has died at the age of 91.

He died “peacefully at home,” the Press Association reported, citing a statement from his family.

Starting in 1976, Rothschild served 27 years as chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons, the London branch of the financial dynasty started by his great-great-great grandfather in the late 18th century.

Among its many other roles, the bank known today as Rothschild & Co. helped finance the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 at the battle of Waterloo.

Before stepping down in 2003, he achieved a long-planned goal of bringing together the London business with its French counterpart, Rothschild & Compagnie Banque.

09:38 AM

More rate rises to come, hints Pill

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill has said that market turmoil in the UK in recent weeks led to some “de-anchoring” of inflation expectations, and the central bank is working hard to tamp down those views.

“What we’re most concerned about is whether this self-sustaining inflation will persist,” Pill said this morning. The remarks underscore the Bank's concern about the ill-fated measures Liz Truss proposed during her brief tenure as prime minister.

While most of the measures have since been reversed, Pill said officials at the Bank “have more to digest” about how fiscal policy will impact the economy and will look carefully at the budget due Nov. 17.

He said interest rates, which have risen eight times in the past year to a 14-year high of 3%, may rise further.

“We have done some, and I think there is still more to do,” Pill said. “At some point you have to think what level of rate is appropriate.”

09:26 AM

Citigroup gives bankers a break

Citigroup is giving UK staff more time off, the latest attempt by a bank to improve its working culture.

From January, new employees will get 27 days of annual leave, increasing to 28 after two years and 29 after five years, Bloomberg reports. Previously staff got 23 days for their first five years, which then increased to 25.

“Our benefits and policies represent the ways we support colleagues throughout all stages of life and during the realities of good and tough times,” Skelton said.

The move underlines continuing competition for staff despite the cooling economy. Citi’s policy comes after firms rolled out a variety of policies last year in a bid to help bankers manage gruelling workloads.

“Even as we head into a recession the battle for the best brains is going to be fierce,” Andrew Mawson, founder of the consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates, said. “If I’ve got two offers that are substantially the same but one gives me four extra days holiday and more flexibility, then I might well be swayed.”

08:33 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is on the back foot this morning as investors were dealt a fresh reminder of the doom facing the UK economy.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc in early trading, dragged down by housebuilders.

Persimmon was the biggest faller, slumping more than 8pc after it sounded the alarm over a slowdown in the property market.

This dragged down shares of rivals Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley and Barratt.

Primark owner ABF provided some upward momentum, gaining 3.5pc after it launched a £500m share buyback. Coca-Cola HBC was also up 3.5pc after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.3pc. Hilton Food Group led losses, dropping more than 11pc.

08:22 AM

Families delay Christmas food shopping as annual grocery bills surge by £682

UK supermarket grocery Kantar - Aaron Chown

Shoppers are waiting longer before stocking up on Christmas food as grocery prices surge to a fresh 14-year high, adding £682 to the average annual supermarket bill.

Hannah Boland has more:

The number of people who had bought their Christmas pudding by the end of October was down by a third on last year, new figures from Kantar show. The drop, equal to around 700,000 UK households, suggests families are delaying spending money on Christmas as food prices and energy bills rise. Kantar's Fraser McKevitt that "people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October". Fewer households also bought pumpkins last month compared to last year, Kantar said. It comes as shoppers were forced to fork out more on supermarket staples with grocery price inflation hitting a fresh 14-year high of 14.7pc for the four weeks to the end of October. This compares to 13.9pc in September. Mr McKevitt said it was "too early right now to call the top".

08:13 AM

Tesco supplier Hilton Foods slashes forecasts again

Tesco supplier Hilton Foods has slashed its forecasts for the second time in two months as it struggles to pass on higher seafood prices.

The food packaging business said it expects full-year operating profit to be below expectations amid broader economic challenges.

Hilton said it had made good progress in either mitigating or passing through "unprecedented" inflationary costs. But it's happening at a slower pace than anticipated and will continue into early 2023.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped at the opening bell as a raft of new data highlighted trouble on the high street.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,254 points.

07:50 AM

Gas prices rise as EU signals it won't cap prices

Natural gas prices pushed higher this morning amid uncertainty over the EU's plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of winter.

EU energy ministers are scheduled to meet later this moth to iron out an agreement.

The proposed package would include tools to avoid extreme volatility in markets and to use the EU's joint purchasing power as a leverage in negotiations with global gas suppliers.

But the European Commission has signalled it won't impose a cap on gas prices, Bloomberg reports.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 3.9pc following three days of losses.

07:42 AM

Jeremy Hunt to launch inheritance tax raid

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt inheritance tax - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a new tax raid on inheritance as he battles to balance the books at next week’s Autumn Statement.

Ben Riley-Smith and Charlotte Gifford report:

The Chancellor and Rishi Sunak are understood to have agreed to freeze the threshold above which people must pay tax for another two years. It means that more people will have to pay inheritance tax. Others who would already have paid some tax will also have to give a larger chunk of their estate to the Treasury. Each individual can pass on £325,000 in inheritance tax free, a level which was first set in 2009. A couple can jointly pass on £650,000. Mr Sunak agreed to freeze that threshold at £325,000 until April 2026 last spring when he was chancellor. Next week the freeze is expected to be extended once again, this time to April 2028. By keeping the threshold at a fixed point, rather than rising in line with prices, more people’s estates are dragged above the tax threshold. It is a phenomenon known as “fiscal drag”.

07:33 AM

Persimmon warns on house market slowdown

Persimmon has revealed tumbling homebuyer demand, rising cancellations and falling prices as economic gloom and soaring mortgage rates hit Britain's property market hard.

The housebuilder said the average weekly sales rate per outlet in the private market dropped to 0.6 between July 1 and November 7, down from 0.78 a year earlier - and fell further to 0.48 in the most recent six weeks.

Customer cancellations have also ramped up to 28pc in the past six weeks from 21pc in the previous three months.

It said the tougher selling conditions have seen prices drop by around 2pc in the six weeks to November 7, when the UK was gripped by financial market turmoil sparked by the mini-Budget and unprecedented political upheaval.

Persimmon said it remained on track for between 14,500 to 15,000 new home legal completions in 2022, but warned that it expects fewer legal completions in 2023 and said lower prices would likely hit its profit margins.

07:22 AM

Primark owner plots £500m buyback as profits fall

Primark ABF - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The owner of Primark has unveiled plans for a fresh £500m share buyback as it warned of "substantial and volatile" cost inflation in the current financial year.

Associated British Foods, which also has sugar, agriculture and ingredients divisions, said it will buy back the shares this year and raised its dividend by 8pc.

The group said it expects profit to be lower this year than last and said it will make attempts to recover costs "in the most appropriate way". However, it said it has no plans to raise prices any further than it already has.

ABF has previously warned of the impact of rising energy costs as well as the stronger pound. The business draws most of its profit from Primark, which buys the bulk of its clothing in US dollars.

07:14 AM

Good morning

Retail sales slowed last month as surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis forces shoppers to adjust their spending habits.

Retail sales grew 1.2pc in October, though this was down from 1.8pc the previous month, according to the BRC.

The recent surge in prices means shoppers are spending more to buy less. As a result, they're shunning luxury items like clothing and household decorations and focusing on essentials.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC, said shoppers could also be delaying spending ahead of Black Friday sales.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England calls for crackdown on money managers after mini-Budget pensions crisis - Central banks are increasingly having to use public money to bail out lightly regulated shadow banks, senior policy maker warns.

2) RMT blamed for Monday rail chaos after ‘sitting on’ potential pay deal - Just one in five train services running on some routes following strike cancellation.

3) ‘We don't listen to Greta Thunberg,’ says Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary - ‘Flight-shaming’ movement has had little impact on aviation, exec says as airline posts record profits.

4) Nightingale hospital venue ExCeL sues insurers for £16m over Covid disruption - High Court claim against insurers argues centre should be covered for Covid impact.

5) Chinese exports fall for the first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid - Country’s economic struggles continue as Covid outbreak hits key iPhone factory.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed this morning ahead of the US midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3pc on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1pc and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4pc.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6pc, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8pc.