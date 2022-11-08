Looming recession isn't our fault, insists Bank of England – live updates

James Warrington
·21 min read
Bank of England interest rates inflation recession economy - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo
Bank of England interest rates inflation recession economy - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

The Bank of England has denied it is to blame for the looming recession, days after it raised interest rates by the most in three decades.

Huw Pill said that energy prices and rampant inflation are causing the economic downturn, and the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is in turn trying to tackle inflation – though this will itself hit indebted households’ finances further.

“There is a danger which we are aware of that we at the Bank of England, on the MPC, will be blamed for the recession. I think recession is actually driven by other forces and we are trying to manage the adjustment of those other forces,” he said.

The Bank has raised interest rates to 3pc so far, up from 0.1pc a year ago, as it seeks to bring inflation back down from more than 10pc towards its target of 2pc.

“The weakening of the economy that we have seen thus far in the UK is not mainly, certainly not wholly, a consequence of monetary policy tightening,” Mr Pill said, speaking at a conference in London hosted by investment bank UBS.

“It is largely a consequence of the supply shock which is eating into household incomes, so the challenge for monetary policy is – in an environment where higher energy prices, a deterioration of the terms of trade, an adverse supply shock, is causing a fairly significant slowdown in the economy – to guide demand around that lower path for the economy, in order to get inflation back to target.”

Read the latest updates below.

02:32 PM

Demand for tracker mortgages at 10-year high

The popularity of tracker deals, which fluctuate inline with interest rate changes by the Bank of England, is at the highest level in more than a decade, according to mortgage brokers.

It comes as borrowers wager the recent interest rate boom will reverse next year and they will be able to lock in a fixed rate lower than today’s prices.

Searches for tracker mortgages have been 25pc higher since the beginning of October than the same period last year, according to mortgage data firm Twenty7Tec. It has recorded 502,100 searches in the past five weeks.

Anyone on a tracker deal will likely see their interest rate rise in the coming months, with the Bank of England primed to keep increasing the Bank Rate in a bid to tame inflation.

Rachel Mortimer has more

02:29 PM

Pubs and restaurants in 'freefall'

Britain's hospitality sector is in "freefall", bosses have warned, as the number of restaurants going under jumps by almost 50pc, writes Hannah Boland.

The Treasury is facing mounting pressure to act to protect restaurants and pubs this winter as Sacha Lord, the night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, warned that the situation "will only get worse over the months to come" for the hospitality sector.

By the end of August, 158 restaurants had collapsed into liquidation, a 46pc rise June when 108 had gone into liquidation, as businesses were hit by spiralling food and drink costs, higher energy bills and steeper wages.

Mr Lord said the sector was in an "extremely worrying state" and called for urgent support from the Government, ahead of the Autumn Budget next week.

He said: "There is a severe lack of confidence among operators, particularly those running small independent businesses, and this has been exacerbated by the confusion over possible business support and ongoing U-turns."

It comes weeks after Jeremy Hunt threw out plans to freeze alcohol duty, putting pubs and restaurants on course to have to increase their prices even more sharply early next year. The Government had previously been planning to implement a one year freeze from next February, which would save drinkers 7p on the price of a pint and 38p on a bottle of wine, but pulled the plans in the mini-Budget bonfire. The British Beer and Pub Association described the move as a "huge blow to brewers and pubs", and one which would force widespread price increases.

The price of a pint already surpassed £8 for the first time in June with the average cost of a drink jumping by more than 70pc since the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from the industry tracker CGA.

The rising prices have hit footfall in many pubs and restaurants, with more than three quarters of hospitality companies reporting a slump in people eating out. Separate figures from UKHospitality from late last month suggested that 35pc of businesses were expecting to either be at a loss or unviable by the end of the year.

12:57 PM

Germany to double public debt to €45bn next year

While the UK has been rocked by market turmoil over public debt, Germany is planning to dig even deeper.

The country's ruling coalition is planning to more than double net federal borrowing next year while remaining within a constitutional limit on new debt.

The Government is targeting net borrowing of €45bn (£39bn) in 2023, Bloomberg reports. That compares to a figure of €17.2bn published in July as part of an earlier finance plan.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has pledged to restore the borrowing cap – known as the debt brake – next year for the first time since it was suspended to help fund generous spending to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to establish two special funds that are not part of the regular budget to address the energy crisis and enable a huge increase in military spending.

Some €200bn has been earmarked to ease electricity costs and support struggling power suppliers, with a further €100bn for the armed forces.

12:44 PM

Relief for drivers as pump prices fall

Average petrol and diesel prices have fallen by around a penny a litre, helping to ease some of the squeeze on household finances.

Petrol fell back to 165.21p a litre yesterday after more than three weeks of rising prices topped out at 166.54p at the end of October.

Diesel is back to 189.87p a litre, having reached 190.51p on October 31, according to figures from the AA.

The price drops show retailers are starting to pass on the fall in wholesale costs. However, petrol stations in some towns are charging as much as 10p a litre more for fuel compared to their neighbours a few miles up the road.

Luke Bosdet at the AA said:

Rollercoaster petrol and diesel prices are currently giving drivers and consumers some relief from the relentlessly bad news of the cost of living crisis.

However, paying £5.50 more for a tank of fuel compared to what is being charged 20 minutes down the road exemplifies the scandal of UK road fuel pricing.

The Government announced last month that it is looking at introducing the fuel price transparency that has transformed competition in Northern Ireland. Drivers on the UK mainland say it can’t come soon enough.

12:29 PM

Christmas dinner on the back burner as food costs soar

Christmas dinner Kantar - alvarez
Christmas dinner Kantar - alvarez

Shoppers are waiting longer before stocking up on Christmas food as grocery prices surge to a fresh 14-year high, adding £682 to the average annual supermarket bill.

Hannah Boland has more:

The number of people who had bought their Christmas pudding by the end of October was down by a third on last year, new figures from Kantar show.

The drop, equal to around 700,000 UK households, suggests families are delaying spending money on Christmas as food prices and energy bills rise.

Kantar's Fraser McKevitt that "people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October".

Fewer households also bought pumpkins last month compared to last year, Kantar said.

It comes as shoppers were forced to fork out more on supermarket staples with grocery price inflation hitting a fresh 14-year high of 14.7pc for the four weeks to the end of October. This compares to 13.9pc in September.

Mr McKevitt said it was "too early right now to call the top".

Read Hannah's full story here

12:12 PM

US futures rise on hopes for midterm election rally

Wall Street looks set to open higher this afternoon as investors bet the outcome of the US midterm elections will spark a rally in stocks.

US stocks have gained ground over the past two days as traders take comfort from a history of robust performance following midterm results.

The best outcome for Treasuries could be a Republican control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, while the dollar could find support should Democrats keep both chambers.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1pc, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3pc.

11:49 AM

Tesla recalls 40,000 cars over power steering failure

Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S

Tesla is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that could experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on October 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.

11:30 AM

Pound slips with all eyes on midterm elections

Sterling slipped against a stronger dollar this morning as investors focus on US inflation figures and midterm elections.

Global investors will scrutinise the US consumer price index on Thursday for its implications for Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Before that, Americans go to the polls today in an election that could see the Republicans take control of both the House and Senate. The final results may not be clear for days, however.

The pound was down 0.2pc against the dollar to $1.1489, having earlier fallen more than 0.5pc.

10:50 AM

Negative equity is stalking the suburbs – here’s who is most at risk

Advising first-time buyers in today’s tumultuous mortgage market has become akin to a counselling service for Emma Fildes at Brick Weaver, a property buying agency.

“In the storm after Liz Truss, it was complete chaos,” she says. “They’re petrified. Their big concern is getting into negative equity.”

One of her first-time buyers looking for a three-bedroom home on the outskirts of London started with a budget of £600,000 but is being forced to rethink their plans.

“That got reduced to £500,000 once he’d taken higher mortgage rates into account,” she says. And it’s not much better for sellers as agents begin to send Fildes cut-price properties with reductions of up to 10pc.

As forecasters warn of double digit drops in house prices on the horizon, it’s understandable that negative equity fears are stalking many young buyers on riskier mortgages, buy-to-let landlords and have even reached suburbia, particularly in London.

Tom Rees and Melissa Lawford report. Read their full story here.

10:40 AM

Renault splits business in five in major revamp

Renault EV Geely - Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg
Renault EV Geely - Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Renault has unveiled a major overhaul that will see it separate its activities into five businesses, deepen ties with China's Geely and spin off its electric vehicles business through a stock market float.

The main part of the French car giant's strategy is separating its combustion engine business – which will be housed in a 50-50 joint venture with Geely – from its electric vehicle unit, to be listed in the second half of next year.

Long-standing partner Nissan is expected to take a stake in the EV venture, codenamed 'Ampere', alongside outside investors, though Renault will keep a majority stake.

Aside from the Ampere EV unit and the combustion engine venture, dubbed 'Horse', Renault will have an additional three businesses – the Alpine sports-car brand, financial services and new mobility and recycling activities.

As a result of the revamp, Renault said it was lifting its operating margin targets to 8pc for 2025 and more than 10pc in 2030, from 5pc expected this year.

It also said it plans to reinstate dividends from next year after a three-year hiatus, and aims to generate more than €2bn of cash a year between 2023-25, growing to more than €3bn in the following five years.

10:25 AM

Direct Line to roll out more affordable car cover after rising prices

Direct Line has revealed plans for a more affordable, basic car insurance policy for struggling motorists after seeing sales slump following price hikes.

Chief executive Penny James said the new policy will launch by the end of the year for "customers challenged by the cost-of-living crisis".

The policy, which will launch under its Churchill brand, will offer cover for the policyholder's vehicle and third party damage, but strip out many extras, such as car hire, personal belongings, mis-fuelling and loss of keys to make it more affordable for cash-strapped policyholders.

Details of the new basic cover came as Direct Line said new business motor sales tumbled 8.9pc to £1.1bn in the first nine months of 2022 after it raised prices following a surge in claim costs.

Its costs for motor insurance claims are running around 10pc higher due to supply chain disruption and unusually high used car prices.

10:18 AM

British financier Evelyn De Rothschild dies aged 91

Evelyn de Rothschild - Raul Vasquez/Bloomberg
Evelyn de Rothschild - Raul Vasquez/Bloomberg

Evelyn de Rothschild, who helped unite the British and French arms of his family’s famous banking group and counted Queen Elizabeth II among those who sought his financial advice, has died at the age of 91.

He died “peacefully at home,” the Press Association reported, citing a statement from his family.

Starting in 1976, Rothschild served 27 years as chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons, the London branch of the financial dynasty started by his great-great-great grandfather in the late 18th century.

Among its many other roles, the bank known today as Rothschild & Co. helped finance the Duke of Wellington’s victory over Napoleon in 1815 at the battle of Waterloo.

Before stepping down in 2003, he achieved a long-planned goal of bringing together the London business with its French counterpart, Rothschild & Compagnie Banque.

09:38 AM

More rate rises to come, hints Pill

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill has said that market turmoil in the UK in recent weeks led to some “de-anchoring” of inflation expectations, and the central bank is working hard to tamp down those views.

“What we’re most concerned about is whether this self-sustaining inflation will persist,” Pill said this morning. The remarks underscore the Bank's concern about the ill-fated measures Liz Truss proposed during her brief tenure as prime minister.

While most of the measures have since been reversed, Pill said officials at the Bank “have more to digest” about how fiscal policy will impact the economy and will look carefully at the budget due Nov. 17.

He said interest rates, which have risen eight times in the past year to a 14-year high of 3%, may rise further.

“We have done some, and I think there is still more to do,” Pill said. “At some point you have to think what level of rate is appropriate.”

09:26 AM

Citigroup gives bankers a break

Citigroup is giving UK staff more time off, the latest attempt by a bank to improve its working culture.

From January, new employees will get 27 days of annual leave, increasing to 28 after two years and 29 after five years, Bloomberg reports. Previously staff got 23 days for their first five years, which then increased to 25.

“Our benefits and policies represent the ways we support colleagues throughout all stages of life and during the realities of good and tough times,” Skelton said.

The move underlines continuing competition for staff despite the cooling economy. Citi’s policy comes after firms rolled out a variety of policies last year in a bid to help bankers manage gruelling workloads.

“Even as we head into a recession the battle for the best brains is going to be fierce,” Andrew Mawson, founder of the consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates, said. “If I’ve got two offers that are substantially the same but one gives me four extra days holiday and more flexibility, then I might well be swayed.”

08:33 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is on the back foot this morning as investors were dealt a fresh reminder of the doom facing the UK economy.

The blue-chip index fell 0.5pc in early trading, dragged down by housebuilders.

Persimmon was the biggest faller, slumping more than 8pc after it sounded the alarm over a slowdown in the property market.

This dragged down shares of rivals Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley and Barratt.

Primark owner ABF provided some upward momentum, gaining 3.5pc after it launched a £500m share buyback. Coca-Cola HBC was also up 3.5pc after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 0.3pc. Hilton Food Group led losses, dropping more than 11pc.

08:22 AM

Families delay Christmas food shopping as annual grocery bills surge by £682

UK supermarket grocery Kantar - Aaron Chown
UK supermarket grocery Kantar - Aaron Chown

Shoppers are waiting longer before stocking up on Christmas food as grocery prices surge to a fresh 14-year high, adding £682 to the average annual supermarket bill.

Hannah Boland has more:

The number of people who had bought their Christmas pudding by the end of October was down by a third on last year, new figures from Kantar show.

The drop, equal to around 700,000 UK households, suggests families are delaying spending money on Christmas as food prices and energy bills rise.

Kantar's Fraser McKevitt that "people are not trying to spread the cost of their purchasing – at least not in October".

Fewer households also bought pumpkins last month compared to last year, Kantar said.

It comes as shoppers were forced to fork out more on supermarket staples with grocery price inflation hitting a fresh 14-year high of 14.7pc for the four weeks to the end of October. This compares to 13.9pc in September.

Mr McKevitt said it was "too early right now to call the top".

Read Hannah's full story here

08:13 AM

Tesco supplier Hilton Foods slashes forecasts again

Tesco supplier Hilton Foods has slashed its forecasts for the second time in two months as it struggles to pass on higher seafood prices.

The food packaging business said it expects full-year operating profit to be below expectations amid broader economic challenges.

Hilton said it had made good progress in either mitigating or passing through "unprecedented" inflationary costs. But it's happening at a slower pace than anticipated and will continue into early 2023.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped at the opening bell as a raft of new data highlighted trouble on the high street.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,254 points.

07:50 AM

Gas prices rise as EU signals it won't cap prices

Natural gas prices pushed higher this morning amid uncertainty over the EU's plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of winter.

EU energy ministers are scheduled to meet later this moth to iron out an agreement.

The proposed package would include tools to avoid extreme volatility in markets and to use the EU's joint purchasing power as a leverage in negotiations with global gas suppliers.

But the European Commission has signalled it won't impose a cap on gas prices, Bloomberg reports.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 3.9pc following three days of losses.

07:42 AM

Jeremy Hunt to launch inheritance tax raid

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt inheritance tax - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt inheritance tax - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a new tax raid on inheritance as he battles to balance the books at next week’s Autumn Statement.

Ben Riley-Smith and Charlotte Gifford report:

The Chancellor and Rishi Sunak are understood to have agreed to freeze the threshold above which people must pay tax for another two years.

It means that more people will have to pay inheritance tax. Others who would already have paid some tax will also have to give a larger chunk of their estate to the Treasury.

Each individual can pass on £325,000 in inheritance tax free, a level which was first set in 2009. A couple can jointly pass on £650,000.

Mr Sunak agreed to freeze that threshold at £325,000 until April 2026 last spring when he was chancellor. Next week the freeze is expected to be extended once again, this time to April 2028.

By keeping the threshold at a fixed point, rather than rising in line with prices, more people’s estates are dragged above the tax threshold. It is a phenomenon known as “fiscal drag”.

Read the full story here

07:33 AM

Persimmon warns on house market slowdown

Persimmon has revealed tumbling homebuyer demand, rising cancellations and falling prices as economic gloom and soaring mortgage rates hit Britain's property market hard.

The housebuilder said the average weekly sales rate per outlet in the private market dropped to 0.6 between July 1 and November 7, down from 0.78 a year earlier - and fell further to 0.48 in the most recent six weeks.

Customer cancellations have also ramped up to 28pc in the past six weeks from 21pc in the previous three months.

It said the tougher selling conditions have seen prices drop by around 2pc in the six weeks to November 7, when the UK was gripped by financial market turmoil sparked by the mini-Budget and unprecedented political upheaval.

Persimmon said it remained on track for between 14,500 to 15,000 new home legal completions in 2022, but warned that it expects fewer legal completions in 2023 and said lower prices would likely hit its profit margins.

07:22 AM

Primark owner plots £500m buyback as profits fall

Primark ABF - Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Primark ABF - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The owner of Primark has unveiled plans for a fresh £500m share buyback as it warned of "substantial and volatile" cost inflation in the current financial year.

Associated British Foods, which also has sugar, agriculture and ingredients divisions, said it will buy back the shares this year and raised its dividend by 8pc.

The group said it expects profit to be lower this year than last and said it will make attempts to recover costs "in the most appropriate way". However, it said it has no plans to raise prices any further than it already has.

ABF has previously warned of the impact of rising energy costs as well as the stronger pound. The business draws most of its profit from Primark, which buys the bulk of its clothing in US dollars.

07:14 AM

Good morning

Retail sales slowed last month as surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis forces shoppers to adjust their spending habits.

Retail sales grew 1.2pc in October, though this was down from 1.8pc the previous month, according to the BRC.

The recent surge in prices means shoppers are spending more to buy less. As a result, they're shunning luxury items like clothing and household decorations and focusing on essentials.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC, said shoppers could also be delaying spending ahead of Black Friday sales.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England calls for crackdown on money managers after mini-Budget pensions crisis - Central banks are increasingly having to use public money to bail out lightly regulated shadow banks, senior policy maker warns.

2) RMT blamed for Monday rail chaos after ‘sitting on’ potential pay deal - Just one in five train services running on some routes following strike cancellation.

3) ‘We don't listen to Greta Thunberg,’ says Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary - ‘Flight-shaming’ movement has had little impact on aviation, exec says as airline posts record profits. 

4) Nightingale hospital venue ExCeL sues insurers for £16m over Covid disruption - High Court claim against insurers argues centre should be covered for Covid impact.

5) Chinese exports fall for the first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid - Country’s economic struggles continue as Covid outbreak hits key iPhone factory.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed this morning ahead of the US midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3pc on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1pc and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4pc.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6pc, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8pc.

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i