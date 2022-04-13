Looming Prairie blizzard prompts school closures, cancelled flights, NHL game

·2 min read

WINNIPEG — School, flights and even an NHL hockey game have been cancelled in part of the Prairies as people prepare for a storm that Environment Canada says could be the "worst blizzard in decades."

The weather agency says 30 to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in southeastern Saskatchewan and most of southern Manitoba by Friday, with accompanying winds of up to 70 km/h.

RCMP say it will close all major highways in southern Manitoba around midnight or when it begins to snow and warns that first responders may not be able to help travellers who become stranded or need help.

WestJet has proactively cancelled all scheduled flights to and from Winnipeg and Brandon on Wednesday in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to hit overnight Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Jets also postponed their Wednesday home game against the Seattle Kraken.

A school division serving southeastern Saskatchewan has closed its schools for the week, with the province advising residents in the area to pack a 72-hour emergency kit that includes food, water and a flashlight.

All Winnipeg school divisions announced they are cancelling school bus transportation for Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of bad road conditions.

An Environment Canada blizzard warning issued Tuesday for the area of Portage la Prairie, Man., advised people not to travel.

"This storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades. Stock up on needed supplies and medications now. Power outages are likely, rural areas, in particular, should be prepared for extended outages."

Henri Dagenais, chief meteorologist with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, agreed a snowstorm so big hasn't hit the Prairies since the early 1980s.

"Climatologically, this type of storm happens once every 30 years," Dagenais said Tuesday.

The agency also advised people to refill prescriptions and avoid travelling in the days ahead. SaskPower added it has crews and materials on standby for downed power lines and widespread outages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Officials working to find housing for 144 people displaced by fire in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — A building that was reduced to a shell by a fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood will likely be demolished, while the number of residents displaced by the blaze has risen to 144, officials said Tuesday. In addition to 71 residents who lost their homes at the Winters Hotel, another 73 people who lived in the neighbouring Gastown Hotel were also evacuated due to toxic smoke damage and its location in the collapse zone of the charred structure, officials from the city's fire depart

  • Crews search waters for man who fell off a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.

    NANAIMO, B.C. — The RCMP say a search was underway in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C., for a man who is presumed to have drowned after falling off a sailboat. Police say they were called Monday evening to a report that a woman had fallen overboard and a vessel from the Nanaimo Port Authority found her clinging to a rope tied to an anchored sailboat. The RCMP say the woman was hypothermic and intoxicated and was being treated in a local hospital. But police say the man, who is believed to be the wom

  • Sri Lanka warns it will default on its foreign debt amid crisis

    The finance ministry said it otherwise had an "unblemished record" of paying its debts since independence.

  • Video released in unsolved Long Island killings

    Hoping to crack a decade-old string of unsolved murders, police on New York's Long Island Wednesday released surveillance video showing one of the victims on the day she met her killer. (April 12)

  • Surge capacity forces Saskatoon hospital to expand ER into waiting room

    The waiting room at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon was turned into an extension of the emergency department on Monday due to overcapacity. The waiting room was turned into patient care cubicles on Monday at 6 a.m. CST, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN). "We spoke with registered nurses from St Paul's Hospital yesterday and they shared with us that this is the worst they've ever seen it," SUN president Tracy Zambory said Tuesday in an interview with Sam Maciag, host of CBC Sas

  • One man dies, second in 'life-threatening' condition in Peggy's Cove, N.S., incident

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia RCMP say one man who was pulled from the waters around Peggy's Cove has died and another taken out of the ocean has suffered life-threatening injuries. RCMP say the two men slipped off the rocks in the area southwest of Halifax at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Guillaume Tremblay says the investigation is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office. Tremblay says RCMP officers, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre

  • Why this Etsy seller is striking

    Tricia Robinson, an illustrator in Montreal, explains why she'll be participating in the Etsy seller strike after the platform announced it will be raising its transaction fees by 30 per cent.

  • Doubleday Canada announces the forthcoming publication of Roz Weston's A LITTLE BIT BROKEN

    Doubleday Canada is proud to announce the publication of A Little Bit Broken, a memoir by Roz Weston, a multi-platform entertainer and storyteller and host of The Roz & Mocha Show, ET Canada Live and Entertainment Tonight Canada. The book will be published in hardcover, e-book and audio formats on September 27, 2022, and is available for preorder now.

  • Thai progressive leader indicted on charge of defaming king

    BANGKOK (AP) — A popular leader of Thailand’s progressive political movement has vowed to continue his activities despite being indicted on charges of defaming the king and violating a law on online activity which carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a co-founder of the court-disbanded Future Forward Party, was indicted Monday for comments he made in January last year about the awarding of a government COVID-19 vaccine production contract to a company owned

  • U.S. senator backs Alberta premier in energy security partnership

    CALGARY — A high-profile United States senator is backing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in pushing for more North American oil to supplant Russian supplies during the invasion of Ukraine. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic vote in the evenly divided Senate, says it's vital for the U.S. and Canada to be partners in energy security to support global demand. Kenney says Manchin's visit to Alberta helps raise the profile of the province's resources and fosters greater collaboration betw

  • Does Pierre Poilievre have a point blaming city hall for Vancouver's soaring property prices?

    Hot on the heels of his tour through British Columbia, federal Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Vancouver City Hall for "destroying the home ownership dreams of working class youth." In a video rant that borrows stylistically from Rick Mercer, Poilievre does a 180-degree spin on East 40th Avenue in Vancouver's Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood to breathlessly reveal a run-down 1930s house that's for sale for $4.888 million. He then uses it as an example to show

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o