New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel.

Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria” and much more.

Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit the streaming service some time in 2022.

Some of the new shows debuting in the sizzle reel include “The Gilded Age,” starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon in 1880s New York City; an adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife;” the Watergate series called “The White House Plumbers;” and more.

