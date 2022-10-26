Looks Like Rihanna Is Releasing a ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Song on Friday

It’s been 6 long years since Rihanna’s last studio album, and 5 since her last solo single, “Lemon.” She’s appeared on a few other artists’ records here and there, but that’s still a long time for fans to go without Luckily, it looks like the Rihannapocalypse might be ending soon — thanks to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Earlier this month rumors spread that Rihanna has recorded two tracks for the upcoming Marvel movie and on Tuesday Marvel appears to have confirmed them. On Twitter the studio posted an animation of the “Wakanda Forever” logo that jumbles around and then fades away, leaving only the letter R, and a date: 10/28/22.

Of course, Marvel doesn’t say that they’re going to make fans feel, like they’re the only fans (in the world), outright. But unless that R stands for Robert Downey Jr. or something, we’re having a hard time not reaching the conclusion that we’re about to say “where have you been?”

Also Read:

YouTube’s Ad Revenue Falls 2% in Q3 – Its First Decline Since 2019

Alongside Rihanna’s music (we THINK), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stars Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Leticia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, all returning from “Black Panther.” Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, the king of Talokan, joined by Dominique Thorne as future Ironheart RiRi Williams, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

The film opens opens in theaters Nov. 11, 2022.