All the Looks Olivia Rodrigo Has Worn For Her Guts Tour

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has kicked off her Guts World Tour, and while her range of outfits for the show seems to be smaller than some recent blow out pop tours, all her looks are completely her. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, Rodrigo is sticking with her mix of glamour and edgy alternative fashion, wearing boots and fishnets alongside glittering bodysuits.

She performed her first show on February 23 in Temecula in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena, close to where her home town is located. The former Disney star changed into several two-piece bra styles, a glittering sequin one piece, and had at least one ode to another pop icon in her ensemble. Look through the gallery of Rodrigo's show outfits as she tours the world with her hit album.

In an ode to Gwen Stefani, the “Vampire” singer wore a white tank top with the words “Just a Girl” written across it.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

She paired fishnets with a black short shorts and a bra top.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

In another look, Rodrigo rocked a red sequin bodysuit over transparent black tights.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

There were more sequins on this two piece silver mini skirt and bra top, plus a pair of black boots over fishnets.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

During part of the concert, Rodrigo layered her black ensemble with a chain overdress.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

