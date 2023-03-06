Looks Like Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back the Y2K-Era Skinny Scarf for Fall 2023

Early-aughts trends aside, the French house also blurs the boundaries between eveningwear and outerwear.

Slated near the tail end of Paris Fashion Week (but not in its usual closing spot), Louis Vuitton presented its Fall 2023 womenswear collection this Monday at the Musée d'Orsay.

With the opulence of a French baroque interior as a backdrop, the models walked out onto a runway elevated above seating level, equipped with stage lights dimming and brightening for maximum theatricality. This season, Nicolas Ghesquière blurs the boundaries between eveningwear and outerwear — like off-the-shoulder dresses embroidered to resemble knits like bouclé, the thickness and sculptural qualities making them appear more like coats, and midis made from a gabardine-like fabric typically reserved for trenches.

There's also a lot of draping and belting, giving blazer-pant combinations and jackets a pleated texture, imbuing them with an overall rounded silhouette. Other highlights include elaborate board shorts with ruching embroidery and, perhaps most critically, Y2K-era skinny scarves made from thick wool.

The Fall 2023 debut wasn't completely drama-free: Prior to the show, Louis Vuitton posted a teaser on Twitter, and, as journalist Christina Binkley pointed out, a number of users pointed out in the replies how the "LV" flag featured in the video resembled a Russian Swastika-like symbol. The brand has yet to address the issue.

See all the looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 collection, below.

