It looks like Kourtney Kardashian deleted her latest Instagram Story after being accused of a photoshop fail

The Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of a lot of heavy editing fails in their time, and just a few days after Kim Kardashian was accused of doing some interesting things to an Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian has been called out for something similar. Kourt apparently has deleted a picture of herself from her Instagram Stories following accusations that the image was noticeably photoshopped.

A few days ago fans on Instagram called out Kim Kardashian after one of her posts appeared to have gone through some serious and not-s0 effective edits. Well, not even a week has gone by and Kourtney has been accused of something similar, and like Kim it looks like Kourtney has also quickly deleted the snap.

The picture shows Kourtney perched in a flower arch holding a glass of wine, with her back to the camera and wearing a leopard print coat. Sure, it could be the coat bunching up, or the camera angle (?) but it certainly looks to fans like some enhancements had gone on here.

Quickly fans began talking about the picture, with a screenshot of it appearing on a Reddit thread even after Kourtney had seemingly removed it from Instagram

The picture was posted by a Reddit user along with the caption, "She totally photoshopped her derrière in this one. 😬," and let to a lot of comments from others agreeing that something wasn't quite right with the picture.

"What in the what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke," one person wrote, and another said, "At this point the bad photoshop must be intentional," and someone else commented, "She photoshopped everything she’s just pasted herself onto a background??"

Meanwhile others read it as a specific nod to Kim's recent photoshop fail with Kourtney trolling her sister and her fans in one go. Efficient, if true.

"I think she’s doing it to make fun of Kim who just had that wonky leg photoshop fail. I can see her cackling as she obviously distorted herself to troll Kim," wrote one fan, while another said, "She’s probably poking fun at Kim for her photoshop fail lol."

I mean, as ever, who knows what's really going on. But, we're all ears for the drama of it all.

