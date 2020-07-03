It looks like Khloe Kardashian just responded to those Tristan Thompson relationship rumours

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Another day, another Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson story about their (maybe) relationship. Over the last week, speculation has been growing about whether they're back together, with a report suggesting the pair are "giving their relationship another try." While some fans are even convinced they got engaged after the reality star was pictured wearing a huge new ring at her 36th birthday celebrations.

However, judging by these tweets, it looks like Khloe is pretty confused by all the rumours:

While we can't be certain what she's referring to, fans seem to think she's talking about all the recent relationship speculation.

One of her followers replied, "Talking ‘bout the Tristan rumour? So, isn’t that true, mama?" While a second asked, "Are you confused about your engagement rumour?"

Earlier this week, a source told People magazine that the pair are giving things another go and "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True." The basketball player also added fuel to the rumours himself with his birthday tribute.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️."

Whatever their relationships status, we're glad to see them both happy.

