Looks Like Drake Just Bet A Crap Ton Of Money On The Rams Winning Super Bowl 2022

Drake appears to be going all in on the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The rapper posted on Instagram Thursday that he is betting CA$1.6 million on the Rams and their wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (See his post below.)

“All bets are in on the family,” he wrote.

The Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals play for the title Sunday, and the “Hotline Bling” star appeared determined to have some skin in the game.

According to receipts he shared on Instagram, he bet on the Rams to win, on close pal Beckham totaling more than 62.5 receiving yards, and on Beckham to score a touchdown.

The payout for all three would round up to about CA$2.9 million ($2.3 million in U.S. dollars).

Drake also posted video of him placing the bets on his Instagram story.

USA Today’s For the Win wasn’t fully buying Drake’s activity with the sports book, a “crypto-friendly” operation based out of Curacao. The outlet wrote that his post had a “sponsored content” vibe.

“Would Stake give the celebrity seven figures in free bets just for a single post? Seeing as Drake has 102 MILLION FOLLOWERS OH MY GOD … yeah, probably,” For the Win wrote.

Drake did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether the posts were sponsored and whether the bets were real.

His apparent bets on the Rams also generated jokes from fans because he once built a reputation for being a curse for teams he roots for.

“Yep you just confirmed it! I’m Cincinnati! Burrow for the win. Call a reasonable number,” one fan wrote in the comments.

We’re thinking the four-time Grammy winner should have put the curse talk to rest when his beloved Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA title with him in attendance.

