Looks like a disaster at MidAmerica Airport? Don’t worry, it’s just a drill

If you’re passing by MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah Tuesday morning, and you see a fleet of emergency response vehicles on a runway near a burning aircraft, don’t sweat it.

It’s only a drill.

A “fictional aircraft mishap exercise” will be taking place at the airport to test local emergency response efforts and, hopefully, improve them, the airport announced. Public access to the airport will be restricted between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the meantime, rest assured that nothing is seriously amiss, says Darren James, interim director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

“We want to ensure the public is fully aware that this event will be taking place the afternoon of September 26,” he said. “While the incident is not real, the response activities will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible.”

According to a press release, an aircraft will simulate a hard landing on the runway, leading to structural damage and fire. Emergency response teams from metro-east fire and police departments will work coordinate to quickly respond.

The exercise is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every three years.

Local agencies participating in this exercise include: Mascoutah Emergency Medical Services, Mascoutah Police Department, MedStar Emergency Medical Services, O’Fallon Fire Department, St. Clair County Sherrif’s Department, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Scott Air Force Base Fire Department.

“This is a great opportunity for us to coordinate our county efforts and local emergency response teams and ensure we are prepared should an event like this ever occur at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.