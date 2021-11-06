It Looks Like The Crown Just Had A 'Revenge Dress' Moment Of Its Own On Spencer's Release Date

Alongside her elaborate wedding gown, Princess Diana’s so-called “revenge dress” is undoubtedly one of her most iconic fashion moments.

In 1994, the late Princess of Wales was photographed attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington gardens, sporting a short, off-the-shoulder black dress.

Princess Diana pictured in her so-called

The pictures were seen around the world as they came shortly after Prince Charles’ admission of adultery in a TV interview, with many perceiving the outfit as Diana’s way of rising above the media furore (hence the “revenge dress” label, which quickly caught on).

As Diana’s former stylist Anna Harvey put it: “She wanted to look a million dollars… and she did.”

Well, it seems that the royal Netflix drama The Crown had a bit of a “revenge dress” moment of its own this week.

Filming on the fifth season of the award-winning show is currently underway, with Elizabeth Debicki taking over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin, who won huge praise for their performance in The Crown last year.

On Friday, it just happened that paparazzi photos taken on set made their way online, with Elizabeth seen wearing her version of the “revenge dress”.

Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's 'revenge dress' moment for The Crown https://t.co/GboSbbXIjA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 6, 2021

And while we’re sure it was purely coincidence that these pictures were taken on the very same day that the new Diana biopic Spencer – starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role – hit cinemas, the timing was still definitely not lost on Twitter:

The shade though to release the revenge dress pic on the opening day of Spencer. — Phantom (@effoff1988) November 6, 2021

To put this out on SPENCER opening day is an act of war https://t.co/uRQlBRfCDT — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) November 6, 2021

these pictures of elizabeth in the revenge dress coming out the same day as spencer, it’s all diana’s doing this is her moment — e🩰 (@divineysl) November 6, 2021

WE GOT SPENCER AND ELIZABETH IN DIANA REVENGE DRESS PICS TODAY NO I DON’T THINK YOU UNDERSTAND HOW DEEPLY THIS HAS AFFECTED ME — em (@dianascorrin) November 5, 2021

THE REVENGE DRESS IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/fktLfBo8zK — The Battinson (@BattinsonMarvel) November 5, 2021

The way they released this the same day of spencer 😭💀 https://t.co/Jzzabo8LsC — Her Ladyship (@daenerystation) November 6, 2021

The fifth season of The Crown is expected to hit cinemas in November 2022, with a brand new cast taking over as the Royal Family.

Imelda Staunton is set to lead things as Queen Elizabeth II, with Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West and Lesley Manville portraying Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret, respectively.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

