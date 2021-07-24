All That Looks Clean, Isn't Always Fresh. Ask The Smelly Toilet!

How often have you entered a bathroom and realized immediately that there’s a good reason why the exhaust fan in there is on? Or have you ever faced a situation where a guest asks to use your bathroom and you’re looking for excuses to refuse them because you’re too embarrassed about the stench in there even though your toilet looks clean? What we call stench is actually malodour emitted from germs, bacteria and other microbial residues that are present in a bathroom long after it has been “cleaned”.

Eyes can’t see the enemy, but the nose can sense it

Often, when cleaning bathrooms, we do so until the hard water stains disappear, which then makes our eyes tell our brains - “the toilet is clean now.” But that is just half the battle, for what we cannot see is what mostly causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and other diseases.

What many people do not know is that one of the root causes of common toilet problems like limescale, soil, microbial film, and malodour is the residual water that is left on the toilet surface after flushing. If microbial organisms could talk, they would tell you how much they love this residual surface water - it’s their breeding ground after all. Microbes do what they do - they multiply. And when the grime in our bathroom spaces is allowed to settle in, they multiply exponentially. That is why it is important that we clean these spaces not only regularly but also with the right product.

Finding the right product

One of the core properties of such an ideal product is the ability to turn a hydrophilic surface (prone to retaining water and staying wet) to a hydrophobic one (which is more water-repellent). A hydrophobic surface, owing to its water-repellent nature, makes it next to impossible for microbes to stick to the surface and dig in to multiply. In short, the right product needs to be able to prevent water deposition or adhesion by letting it drain faster without leaving a layer on the toilet surface.

No magic, all science

This brings us to the science behind Domex Toilet Cleaner’s surface modification technology called Fresh Guard, which forms a protective layer on the toilet surface that continues to remain after 100 flushes. This protective layer repels water that carries hard water salts such as calcium and magnesium and stops it from drying on the toilet surface and preventing the formation of limescale, thus also getting rid of malodour making it smell fresh. It also reduces breeding of germs in the toilet which helps to make it disinfected and prevents staining.

Bathrooms are supposed to be our safe haven for cleanliness but maintaining a desired level of hygiene requires some discipline. With the right product that actually shows results,

cleaning the toilet doesn’t feel like a chore but a choice. A choice towards a new-looking, fresh-smelling healthy lifestyle. And if your weapon of choice is the Domex Toilet Cleaner, then you can rest assured knowing that you have a good-smelling, stain-free toilet. If achieving wide-spectrum germ kill is the goal, Domex is the answer.

