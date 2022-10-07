It looks like Camilla has had another royal title change...

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 last month, there has been plenty of changing and reshuffling taking place within the Royal Family: formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are now the Prince and Princess of Wales, whilst King Charles III has ascended to the throne as Her Majesty's heir.

By Charles' side is his wife of seventeen years, Camilla, who for a long time has been the victim of trolling and misogyny. Despite being married to the former Prince of Wales, Camilla never assumed the title of Princess of Wales, a move believed to be out of respect for King Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, who was immensely popular with the public. However, prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, she shared a heartfelt statement making it known that following her passing, her "sincere wish" was for Camilla to be known and accepted as Queen Consort (a title given to the wife of the reigning King).

Now, however, it seems that Camilla could be in for a further title change, as a historian and editor from The Times newspaper has shared that they have been instructed to refer to Camilla simply as 'The Queen', rather than 'Queen Consort' – and explained that this is actually standard protocol once the national mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II has drawn to a close.

History Correspondent & Deputy Diary Editor, Jack Blackburn, tweeted about the change, saying: "Many will be pleased to know that The Times’ writers have been instructed to drop the term the Queen Consort. Whatever clarifying use it had during the mourning period has expired. Queen Camilla is now to be referred to as such or, if there is no risk of confusion, as The Queen."

Blackburn continued on to say that The Times is the "paper of record" when it comes to royal titles and that given the death of Queen Elizabeth II is still very recent, there is still some confusion as to how best to refer to her, if Camilla is to be known as 'The Queen'.

"We have not been directed as to how we should refer to Elizabeth II, with that title sounding far too formal and blunt a transition. I imagine 'the late Queen' will suffice for an extended period of time. After then, the old Queen perhaps? Or maybe straight to Elizabeth II?," Blackburn said, before commenting on the title of 'Queen Consort' itself.

"It is interesting as to why Queen Consort stuck. I suppose the chief reason was unfamiliarity with having one. It was on the statement announcing the late Queen's death and so perhaps people thought it was proper. However, no Queen has ever had that title in their style.

"Queen Mary was Queen Empress while her husband lived, before reverting to Queen Mary. The other probable reason why it took hold was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. This was a one-off, in order to differentiate between the two Queen Elizabeths."

In reference to the Royal Family's website still referring to Camilla as 'The Queen Consort', Blackburn remarked that it is an 'awkward designation'. "Plenty of our readers agree," he added. "The Palace and the paper of record are simply having a disagreement over style." However, it's worth noting that the Royal Family website does currently carry a disclaimer banner saying "Some information on this website may be out-of-date following the death of Queen Elizabeth".

He also explained that despite Queen Elizabeth II's statement requesting for Camilla to be known as 'Queen Consort', that it wasn't entirely clear as to what she meant on that front. "Did it indicate a wish that Camilla be a Queen? Or was it a statement of a preferred title which has never been used before?" Blackburn questioned, adding that a "monarch cannot bind the hands of their successor".

So, when will we get to the bottom of all this? Basically all boils down to what King Charles III decides during his coronation, which is scheduled to take place at some point next year.

Cosmopolitan UK has also reached out directly to the Palace for comment.

