On the lookout for the best new products? Amazon Launchpad brings you all and more on Prime Day 2020

This August, Amazon will provide Prime members in India the chance to discover joy with Prime Day. In its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, giving more reasons for Prime members to #discoverjoy. They get two full days to experience the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

And this time, there's something special about Prime Day as well.

This Prime Day, thousands of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will have a chance to showcase their unique selection to Prime members helping them grow their business and rebound from the recent challenges. Prime Members will have the opportunity to discover and purchase unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar as well as enjoy deals and offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

This year, startups and brands under Amazon Launchpad are crafting a special surprise by launching an amazing new range of products across various categories. Want access to all of these amazing products and offers? Sign up for a Prime membership right now!

While you go and sign up, here is a sneak peek of some of the unique products that you can look forward to purchasing this Prime Day, and support local Indian entrepreneurs.

art nourish

ArtNourish - We may be staying and working from home, but there is still a way to ensure that your lovely hair gets all the nourishment it deserves. With the new >ArtNourish Moroccan Argan Conditioner you can easily maintain your lovely mane, and worry less about managing your hair, long or short, with minimum effort.

OPTA " Have been waiting long to buy a fitness band for yourself? Well, your wait is about to get over as OPTA unveils its latest >OPTA SB-212 Athor - an all in one handy health checker. This fitness band helps measure your vitals such as Body Temperature & Blood Oxygen.

sage

Sage Apothecary >- Browse the choicest of natural skincare, body care, and wellness products from Sage Apothecary this Prime Day, with their latest range of products that are bound to make you feel fresh and safe. Their >Ayurvedic Herbal Pain Relief Head Potli Compress will help you de-stress after a long work day, while their >Veggie Wash will remove all traces of germs and pesticides from your vegetables and fruits, and to top it all their >Germs Protection Kit will ensure all virus stays at bay which should also be your first order as you can't be too careful during the ongoing pandemic.

DOTMOM " Every parent wants the best for their child, and DOTMOM's latest >Uber Flyer Stroller is a must have for sure. A durable stroller that has a lightweight and stylish steel frame, it is one of the lightest and most feature rich convenience strollers in the market. With a super-premium Linen Fabric, it is easy for your baby to adjust with the temperature, and enjoy the world view.

Xech - After wowing consumers with their innovative range of wearable devices, wireless speakers, headphones and other sleek gadgets, Xech is all set to bring out their latest piece of beauty -> Asymmetrix Magnetic LED desk lamp during Prime Day 2020. Not only shall this fill your room with light, the built-in speakers will further help add a pep in your step every day.

Upakarma

Upakarma - Check out Upakarma Ayurveda's 100% organic & authentic Tulsi-Giloy juice which is a unique formulation infused with the goodness of herbs that have been revered for ages. Cold-pressed with no added heat, chemicals or sugar, this juice retains the original nutritional value. The Tulsi & Giloy used in this are of best quality and free from any and all urban pollutants.

Organicana - On Prime Day 2020, check out the latest range of Organicana's >Pure Organic Cinnamon Honey Sachets containing homogeneous mixtures of honey and herbs. Not only will they boost your performance but also help get relief from muscle fatigue.

> Nutty Gritties - Mothers always have our best in mind, and Nutty Gritties knows it well. This Prime Day, they are bringing >Mom's Superfood Mix from the kitchens of moms who prepared it with their love and care, to ensure you continue getting all essential nutrition " a perfect mix of protein, iron, fiber, omega-3 and energy! Whether it's mid-morning, mid-day or midnight, snack on it anytime without any worries of calories.

Lcare

LCARE - LCARE's new range of >Smart Wi-Fi Modular Switch is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa voice control which means you can control from anywhere, like turning your home appliances on or off from anywhere with your smartphone, all with the LCARE Smart.

TGL Co. The Good Life Company " Prepare your cup of iced tea, right at your home, in your kitchen with TGL Co's latest product - >Mogo Mogo Green Tea. Your own personal soothing cuppa, full of an assorted mix of tropical fruits and flowers on a background of green Sencha tea. Feel the flavorful notes of bananas, mango, melons and guava hit your palate with every sip of this iced tea, and all your stress slowly ebbing out.

Make the best of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020, and shop from an amazing range of cutting-edge products and innovative products created by Indian homegrown brands and products. All you need to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, and it's just happy shopping from thereon!

