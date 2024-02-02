Lookman sends Nigeria into semi-final as Afcon finally sticks to the script

Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring the winner in the 41st minute Photograph: Legnan Koula/EPA

The greatest shock of all, perhaps, is when there is no shock. In a Cup of Nations in which reputation and pre-tournament billing has meant nothing, there was at last a game that went the way that might have been expected, as Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal and a fourth clean sheet in a row carried Nigeria to the last four of the Cup of Nations for the 16th time.



It’s a familiar position for them to be in, and it was a familiar way in which they achieved it. Although Zini hit the post when the score was 1-0, this was another very controlled performance from José Peseiro’s side, the only real concern their failure to add a second and make the game safe.



Nigeria are exceptionally good at quarter-finals. This was the 11th they have played in at the Cup of Nations since the expansion of the tournament in 1990; they had only lost one, in 2008 to a Ghana inspired by Junior Agogo. And this Angola, respectfully, are not a Ghana inspired by Junior Agogo.

On a draining afternoon, hot and humid even by the standards of the Ivorian February, as the rhythmic drumming of the Nigerian fans exercised a soporific effect, the game had slumped into a pre-half-time torpor when the winner arrived from nowhere.

The Atlético Petróleos right-back Eddie Afonso had perhaps allowed the drowsy mood to affect him as he reacted sluggishly to an apparently overhit forward pass, allowing Moses Simon to nip in ahead of him. With Victor Osimhen making a typically intelligent run to the near post, drawing three defenders with him, Simon cut the ball back for Lookman to smash in his third goal of the tournament.



In a game in which his side largely dominated possession, meaning there was less need to press, Osimhen was less involved than he had been against Cameroon, but he was still the quality forward in the pitch, his movement causing consistent problems. He looked to have added a second with a header from a 72nd-minute free-kick, only for a belated VAR call to rule it offside.



For Angola it was a third Cup of Nations quarter-final and a third defeat. They can draw encouragement from how well they played in the first three weeks of the tournament – far better frankly, than on the previous two occasions they made it through the group, in 2008 and 2010, but other than an early opportunity for Mabululu as he met a Gilberto flick close in only to be denied by a point-blank save from Stanley Nwabali, they offered little as an attacking force before half-time. They’re not the first opponent to have found Pesero’s Nigeria hard to break down.



They did, though, have that golden chance just before the hour as Alex Iwobi, who has been so assured in this tournament as a whole, lost possession. Zini was played in and rolled the ball past Nwabali, only to see it bounce back off the post. It would have been against the run of play, but it’s a moment that, you suspect, will haunt Zini. Iwobi might be haunted too by the furious reaction of Nwabala, who grabbed him by the cheeks to point out his error.



Even as Nigeria scrapped their way through the group and beat Cameroon in the last 16 with clean sheets, there were plenty of fans grumbling at Peseiro. Many have said they don’t want the Portuguese 63-year-old to stay on even if Nigeria win the tournament. And it’s true both that Peseiro – 13 jobs since leaving Sporting in 2005, none of them for more than 50 games – did not seem an inspiring choice and that their football is not particularly exciting. The deep-lying back three, as on Friday, often seems like a needlessly conservative ploy.

But in a tournament in which shock has followed shock, leaving Nigeria as the highest-ranked side still standing, Peseiro can perhaps reasonably reflect that if you don’t concede you don’t lose – and Nigeria have not conceded since Ibán Edu scored against them for Equatorial Guinea nine minutes before half-time in their opening game.



Solidity plus Osimhen (and Lookman) is proving a highly effective option.