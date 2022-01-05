Looking for ways to celebrate MLK Day in Arlington? Here are some ideas

Arlington will host events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, including an awards banquet, jazz poetry performances and an exhibit at each event showing a timeline of Martin Luther King’s efforts and accomplishments, according to a news release from the city.

The city will host six events as part of the Advancing the Dream Celebration leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Jan. 17.

MLK Advancing the Dream Awards Banquet ($65 in-person tickets, $25 virtual access)

Local students who entered contests for art and essays will be honored with awards Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bluebonnet Ballroom at UT Arlington. The banquet will feature guest speaker the Rev. William Barber and a performance from Brittany Bree, a 2021 contestant on “The Voice.” In-person tickets, with limited seating, include dinner for $65. They can be purchased at UTAtickets.com.

MLK Poetry Meets Jazz ($20 tickets)

Verb Kulture Poetry and Joel McCray Jazz Band will meet at the Bluebonnet Ballroom at UT Arlington Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. for performances. Tickets are $20. They can be purchased at UTAtickets.com.

MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service (Free)

St. Barnabas United Methodist Church in Arlington will host Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. a service focusing on hope and celebration with a sermon by the Rev. Kennedy Jones, pastor of the Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church, and special performances. Admission is free.

Zoe Strong Jr. MLK Day of Service

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee hopes to get hundreds of volunteers involved in work across the city. The first 500 volunteers to meet at Mission Arlington Mission Metroplex Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. will receive a 2022 Arlington MLK Celebration T-shirt. Assignments and any necessary tools will be given to volunteers and volunteer groups at Mission Arlington Mission Metroplex.

MLK Day of Service Festival

Arlington City Hall Plaza, between City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, will play host to a celebration of music, art, essays and stories, with live performances, on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The event is free.

MLK Youth Extravaganza

Students from elementary schools across Arlington will be joined by special guests to recognize the work and impacts of Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Fielder Church Metro Center. The celebration will include song, rap, dance and drumming. Admission is free.