Looking for Ukrainian restaurants to support locally? Here’s where you can go.

Lexington foodies who want to show support Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion have a few restaurant and dining options, including some with Ukrainian-owned businesses.

▪ European Delights Gourmet Bakery, 221 E. Brannon Rd. in Nicholasville, is owned by Elena Maydanovich and her sister Maria Gavrilov, who both were born in Ukraine. In a post on the bakery’s Facebook page, they said they have been overwhelmed by the heartfelt response from the Lexington community.

The family has been in the U.S. for decades but said they have been in touch with contacts in Ukraine and shared a list of ways to help.

Elena Maydanovich co-owner of European Delights Gourmet Bakery in Nicholasville was born in Ukraine.

▪ Brevede Coffee Co., 1170 Manchester St. Suite 110, is owned by Viorika and Nik Kopets, who have roots in Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus and Russia. On Wednesday, the shop posted an emotional message on its Facebook page with a photo, saying in part, “This here is my Mother, she is Ukrainian ...” The shop plans to share ways to partner with them to help refugees in the region. “If anyone is interested in non-profits that are trustworthy and 100% of funds is going to all the needs, we’ve got them,” Viorika Kopets said via text.

▪ European Food Mart, 2221 Lexington Rd. in Nicholasville, is owned by Luda Leskiv, from Ukraine. She said that the store has lots of Ukrainian foods, from candy and pickles to teas.

▪ European Gourmet, 472 Squires Rd. in Lexington, isn’t Ukrainian-owned by does sell foods from Ukraine and the region.

▪ Sorella Gelateria, 591 W. Short Street, also isn’t Ukrainian owned but Bosnian sisters Alma Kajtazovic and Selma Sulejmanagic have been showing support. On Wednesday, Selma made “Kyiv Cake” flavor gelato.