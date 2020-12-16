Looking To Have Healthy Skin? Here are Some Habits You Can Follow

Social media today is full of influencers showcasing their flawless skin and the various skin routines one should follow. Let’s be honest, we all dream of having a perfect “glass” skin. Well, glass skin or not, healthy skin is achievable. Scars, acne, pimples, etc. often contribute to the body image of a person and many time dents the confidence of women who are striving hard to meet these unrealistic conventional beauty standards.

They also end up spending a fortune on cosmetics to lighten, brighten, or just achieve spotless skin. What they miss is the fact that “beauty comes from within.” With just a little self-care and pampering, you can keep your face and body content. Though we are no experts, we’ve collated a list of skincare routines that will help you achieve healthy skin and flaunt that beautiful bare face.

Eat Right

Healthy skincare tip: Eat a balanced diet

Remember what I said about “beauty comes from within”? This is it. Your food usually reflects on your face. Certain foods can trigger a surge of hormones that increase the production of acne. Start by cutting down on sugar and increase the probiotics intake. Show some love to your guts. Eat food that is high on Vitamin C, Omega 3, and zinc. You can also incorporate leafy vegetables, low glycemic, and high fiber ingredients in your daily food routine.

Water is your best friend

You’ve read it before and we will say it again. Drink your water! We all know that drinking plenty of water drains out toxins from the body and keeps us hydrated. Sipping enough water daily helps curb hunger and keeps body weight in check. As water is a boon for your skin, other liquids like alcohol and caffeine are a curse. You can get one step closer to having radiant skin by spilling your morning coffee and sipping healthy drinks instead.

Keep stress at bay

Always keep your body active. You need not run, swim, or do hardcore exercise. A simple 30-minute walk or meditation will do the trick. The idea is to de-stress yourself and take out some time from the busy everyday schedule. You can also choose to read a book, listen to a favorite artist, or journaling. Stress increases acne and no one wants that.

Cleanse your face every day

We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to cleanse your face, daily! Ideally, you should cleanse with foam or gel-based cleanser twice daily but it differs for everyone, depending on their skin type. Even if you are super busy, do not ignore the power of face cleansing before bed. You can start by removing all the make-up with micellar water and then double cleanse it with a good face wash. You can also incorporate exfoliation once a week to remove any remaining dirt, clogged pores, or dead skin on your face. Please remember to purchase products that have ingredients that suit your skin and never forget to do a patch test first.

Healthy skincare tips: Cleansing, toning and moisturizing

Moisturize

Cleansing is followed by moisturizing the skin. Now moisturizers can be of types and consistencies. You can work up your routine by adding sheet masks, serums, and essence which also provides hydration and moisturization to the skin. However, never skip the sun screen. Moisturizers and sunscreens prevent our face from pollution, changing weather, extreme dryness, and wrinkles. For best results moisturize your face two times a day and on a damp face. Without proper moisturization, our skin could quickly lose moisture, develop wrinkles, or have overly active oil glands. And don’t forget to moisturize your lips too. No one likes dry or chapped lips.

Get enough sleep

Now that you have hydrated your body and face inside out, it's time to get the beauty sleep. Avoid watching any screen at least half an hour before you sleep and always sleep on clean sheets and pillows. It's a no-brainer that bad sleeping habits can deteriorate your skin leading to premature aging and affecting your overall health. 7-8 hours of sleep helps the body regenerate cells and repair damaged cells.

Skin problems can lead to feelings of low self-esteem, under-confidence, and can negatively impact women’s mental health. With just a bit of will power, anyone can set their skincare routine and achieve healthy skin. Following and building up customized skincare habits will also lead to increased productivity and self-satisfaction. So happy pampering ladies.

(Edited by Neha Baid)

