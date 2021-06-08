Looking for things to do with the kids around Kansas City? These attractions are free

As the pandemic wanes, family entertainment is heating up for summer around Kansas City.

Most families know all about the new Wonderscope Children’s Museum, Science City and the Kansas City Zoo. But this list is all about affordability: Everything is free, or close to it.

Crown Center, for example, has opened new free exhibits, cities are presenting free concerts, and one brewery is even offering a free family-friendly trivia night.

Here’s a sampling of new entertainment as well as ongoing freebies you may not know about:

Exhibits

Crown Center will open two exhibits, both running May 29-Sept. 6 and both free: “Under the Sea Adventure” includes fun in a sunken pirate ship, mermaid’s house and more, in Crown Center Showplace. For adults and older kids: “Greetings, Saul Steinberg” with drawings by the artist who created more than 100 works for Hallmark, Gallery at 2450. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. crowncenter.com/events.

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, where admission is free, offers a scavenger hunt that changes every month. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sundays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays. kemperart.org/youth-families

Gateway Classic Cars of Kansas City, a museum of classic, exotic and muscle cars, offers Caffeine and Chrome, complete with doughnuts and coffee while gathering with the car community. 9 a.m.-noon on the last Saturday of every month. gatewayclassiccars.com





Money Museum at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. kansascityfed.org/moneymuseum

Just south of Johnson County is the Miami County Kansas Historical Museum, dedicated to showcasing prehistoric life to early settlements, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. micomuseum.org

Several area parks will host outdoor movie nights, including Theatre in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park.

Movies

Movies in the Park, including “The Croods: A New Age” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Macken Park in North Kansas City. Dusk June 25, July 23, Aug. 28. nkc.org

Moonlight Movie Night, featuring “Despicable Me” and other movies, on the west side of the Pharaoh Cinema in Independence. 9-11 p.m. select Thursdays in June and July. indepsquare.com

Movies in the Park, including “A League of Their Own” and “Cool Runnings,” at Lenexa’s Freedom Fields south parking lot. 9 p.m. select Fridays June-September. lenexa.com/things_to_do





Popcorn in the Park movie nights. “Wonder Woman” will be shown at dusk June 25. The Aug. 27 movie is TBA. Stocksdale Park in Liberty. libertymissouri.gov

Cinema in the City at Leawood City Hall features “Little Rascals” June 11 and “Babe” July 30, both at 9 p.m. leawood.org

In addition to its summer of musical theater, Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park will show family movies such as “Tangled,” “The Incredibles,” “Up” and more. Gates open 7:30-7:45 p.m. select dates in June, July and August. ($1.) theatreinthepark.org

Tivoli Under the Stars, an outdoor cinema series at the The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Shortly after sunset every Friday until Oct. 8. It’s sold out through July 23, but check back at nelson-atkins.org for the late-summer schedule. By the way, museum admission is free, and all current exhibitions are free, too.

Concerts

Kansas City Symphony concert at the WWI Museum and Memorial. 6 p.m. June 25. my.theworldwar.org

Miller Lite Hot Country Nights, a country concert series at the Power & Light District. Kids are allowed until 9 p.m. and must be accompanied by an adult. 7 p.m. June 10, 17, 24. Powerandlightdistrict.com

Lenexa Outdoor Concert Series at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 5-6:30 p.m. select Sundays through September. lenexa.com/things_to_do

Olathe Live!, with performances from local, regional and national artists, at Stagecoach Park. 7 p.m. June 11 and 18, July 9, 16, 30. olatheks.org

Raytown Live, an evening of music and fun in the green space in downtown Raytown. 7-9 p.m. June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11. raytown.live

Other

City Hall Observation Deck, with views from the 30th floor, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. visitkc.com

Summer on Armour Blvd: Neighborhood Festival, noon-3 p.m. June 12. g.co/kgs/2XfXvJ

Family scavenger hunt at the Ernie Miller Park & Nature Center, dawn to dusk Monday-Saturday. jcprd.com/1388/Family-Scavenger-Hunt

Farmers Market at City Market, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. thecitymarketkc.org

Pixar Trivia Night at Red Crow Brewing Company, 7-9 p.m. June 23. redcrowbrew.com

Includes reporting by The Star’s Dan Kelly.