Looking for a summer job? Here’s where in North Carolina you can earn extra cash

Evan Moore
·3 min read

When high school or college students are out of school for the summer, many seize the opportunity to earn some extra cash.

Since many companies are struggling to fill open positions, the demand to fill positions -- from fast-food restaurants to camps -- is growing. Here are some available summer job options in Charlotte.

Summer camps

Working at a summer camp offers the chance to develop leadership skills while learning to work with others. Here are a few summer camps in the Charlotte area that are currently hiring:

Babysitting

Babysitting can be a lucrative summer job for anyone who is good with children. You can also learn life skills like patience, time management and problem-solving.

If you’re an experienced babysitter or looking to score your first job watching kids, you can use these websites to get your name in front of parents looking for child care.

Places with perks

Many companies offer competitive pay for teens and college students, along with many other perks, like flexible hours, employee discounts and tuition assistance. Here are a few of them:

  • Starbucks: Baristas receive a 30% discount on purchases of beverages, merchandise and food. The company also offers 100% tuition coverage for online bachelor’s degree programs at Arizona State University.

  • Chipotle: All Chipotle employees get one free meal per shift. Students are also eligible for up to $5,250 of tuition reimbursement annually.

  • Chick-Fil-A: Chick-fil-A employees have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 in scholarships and other tuition discounts. Some stores offer free shift meals and management training, and you’ll never have to work on Sundays.

  • AMC Entertainment: AMC employees have the chance to earn free movie passes and all employees get discounts on concessions.

  • Barnes & Noble: Bookstore employees get up to 30% off books and tech accessories. The company also offers tuition reimbursement for approved college courses.

  • Papa John’s: Restaurant team members are paid weekly and get discounts on pizza.

Other jobs

If you’re not quite old enough for the jobs mentioned above or want more flexibility with the hours you work, here are a few other suggestions on ways to earn money during the summer:

  • Dog sitting: This is the perfect job if you love animals. Apps like Rover and Wag are good places to start to find a gig.

  • Tutoring: You can find tutoring opportunities in a wide range of subjects, from calculus to English. Companies like Wyzant and Varsity Tutors hire tutors year-round.

  • Lifeguard: Most community pools need lifeguards over the summer. If you need CPR and lifeguard training, check out courses at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Swim Club Management Group.

  • Lawn mowing: If you don’t mind working in the heat, mowing lawns is an easy way to earn money over the summer. Apps like GreenPal can help you schedule your appointments and set your prices.

