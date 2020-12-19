Looking for something to do to keep your kids busy during winter break? There are options

With winter break coming up, some parents are left with what has been a recurring issue: What do I do to keep my kids busy?

While typically many South Florida locations offer winter camp options, this year is limited because of the pandemic.

In Broward, the Museum of Discovery and Science normally holds themed activities daily for kids; this year, they have canceled the winter camps because they are not running at full capacity.

And those that are holding camps are limiting capacity and adhering to strict social distancing and mask rules.

The non-profit Fitwize 4 Kids has refocused its programming to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Alex Duran, executive editor of the Coconut Creek-based program, said he has found that parents need safe options for their children, especially if they are front-line workers.

He had some advice for parents: “Whatever place you go to, make sure they are following the guidelines.”

Here are some places that are still offering programming:

Miami-Dade

▪ Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., is hosting a two-week camp for children ages 4 through 12. Week one is “Conservation Roundup” from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24. Cost is $135 for non-members and $108 for members. Week-two is “Field Investigations” from Monday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 31. Cost is $180 for non-members and $144 for members. Call 305-255-5551 or go to www.zoomiami.org/zoo-camps.

Zoo Miami is holding a winter camp from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, and from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. Pictured is Landon Ocon during summer camp 2019.

▪ Camp Black Bear at A.D. Barnes Park and Nature Center, 3401 SW 72nd Ave., is hosting a two-week program called “You’re a Natural, Harry.” Part one is from Monday, Dec. 21, until Thursday, Dec. 24. Each day is from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for Dec. 24, which is a half day. Part two is from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31, with the same hours as the first week. Cost is $110 per week and a one-time $15 school year membership fee. The park is located at 3401 SW 72 Avenue. Call 305-662-4124 or go to miamidadeparks.com.

▪ Camp Manatee at Arch Creek Park and Nature Center, 1855 NE 135th St., North Miami Beach, is hosting two week-long camps. The first is “Bird Migration Mania” from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24. Week two is “Digging Archaeology” from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. Cost is $110 per week and a one-time $15 school year membership fee. Call 305-994-6111 or go to miamidadeparks.com.

▪ Camp Hummingbird Virtual Camp based out of Castellow Hammock Park and Nature Center, 22310 SW 162nd Ave. is hosting a two-week camp. Week one is “The Great Migration,” from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24. Week two is “Grow Your Own,” from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. Camp fees are $64 a week, plus a one-time $15 school year membership. Call 305-242-7688 or go to miamidadeparks.com.

▪ The Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay, is hosting two three-day camps — Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 30. The camps, for children 6 to 14, have different themes exploring various aspects of nature. Cost is $120 per week. For information, call 305-235-1668 or go to deeringestate.org.

▪ Crandon Golf Course on Key Biscayne, Country Club of Miami in Hialeah and Palmetto Golf Course in Palmetto Bay are hosting two weekly golf camps. Crandon’s camps are $320 for each week, Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. Contact Alex Fernandez at (786) 253-2548 for information. Country Club of Miami’s camps are $120 for the first week, and $240 for week two. Call Paul Blockoms at (708) 522-8584 for information. Palmetto’s camps are $320 for each week. Call Derrick Payne at 786-897-7533 for more information.

▪ Bird Lakes Park, 14365 SW 48th Lane, and Highland Oaks Park, 20300 NE 24th Ave.,



are hosting therapeutic recreational and inclusion camps from Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 3. There will also be half-day camps on Dec. 24 and Jan. 31. The programs include sports, movement, arts & crafts, and field trips. All camps are managed by certified therapeutic recreation specialists, according to Miami-Dade County. Cost is $45 a week plus a $15 registration fee. For information on Bird Lakes Park, call 305-752-4966. For Highland Oaks, call 305-755-7848.

▪ The Magic City Innovative District in Little Haiti is hosting a “Minds of Tomorrow” camp from Monday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, for children ages 5 to 13. In the camp, children will “design, build and create amazing things” with “hands-on, technology-based activities.” Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $99 for one day, $178 for two days and $237 for three days. Call 305-792-8879 for more information or email hello@mindsoftomorrow.com.

▪ The Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami is holding two camps. Week one is “Science of the Holidays” from Monday, Dec. 21, through Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Week two is “Nature’s Superheroes” from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. In-person camps are sold out, but your child can still be put on a waiting list. Cost per week is $280 for members and $320 for non-members. The camps are also available virtually for $152 for members and $180 for non-members. Call 305-434-9564or go to www.frostscience.org/camps/winter-camp-2020/.

▪ The Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, is hosting two virtual camps where children will participate in various art workshops. Week one is from Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 24. Week two is Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31. The workshops are for children ages 6 to 13. Cost is $270 per week, with discounts available for museum members. Call 305-893-6211 for more information.

▪ The Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., is hosting its winter break camp, themed, “Cultures of the World” on Dec. 28, 29 and 30. The museum calls the camp, “The cure for screen time! Three days packed with Arts, Music and Physical Activities.” The program is for children ages 5 -12. Cost for all three days is $210 for members and $285 for non-members. One-day tuition is $90 for members and $115 for non-members. For information, go to coralgablesmuseum.org.

Coral Gables Museum is hosting a winter break camp.

▪ The Village of Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, is holding its winter camp, “Discovery Lab” from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. Activities include art and science projects like making ginger bread houses and creating instant snow. Cost per child is $70 per week. Call 305-284-0900 for more information. or go to www.discoverylabcamp.com.

▪ The Village of Key Biscayne Community Center is hosting Tony Goudie’s Sport Camp on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. It is for children ages 6 to 14. Organizers say it offers “a non-competitive environment where you can play your favorite games and perhaps learn a new sport.” Cost for members is $128 for all four days or $40 per day. Cost for non-members is $154 for the entire session or $48 per day. Call 305-365-8900 for more information or go to keybiscayne.fl.gov.

Broward

▪ Sawgrass Nature Center’s to Camp Wild will run the last two weeks of December. The center is capping the number of participants at 15 campers because of COVID-19 safety regulations. The environmental camp will include educational fun activities centered around Florida’s ecosystems and wildlife. Registration cost for a week is $160 for members and $190 for non-members. Registration cost for day-to-day is $50 a day. For more information call 954-752-9453 or visit sawgrassnaturecenter.org.

▪ Camp Live Oak at Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale be offered from 9:00 to 3:30 p.m. with optional extended care available beginning Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 31. The camp, which will include sports, arts and crafts and archery, is broken down into two sessions. No lunch is available. The daily rate is $70 and $65 for siblings. The weekly rate is $260 and $245 for siblings. For more information call 954-563-4880 or visit www.campliveoakfl.com.

▪ David Posnack Jewish Community Center mini-camp in Davie will be offered in two one-week sessions, Dec. 21 to 24 and Dec. 28 to Dec. 31. Camps will include robotics, karate, dance and swimming. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with an option for before and after care. The cost is $55 a day for members, $60 a day for campers not in the center’s after-school program and $65 for non-members. During the second week there is a JHoops Basketball camp option. That camp also runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The center is also offering Maccabi’s Three Day Trip Around the World, which runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22 and 3:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23. The cost is $120 for the three days. Call 954-434-0499, ext. 202 or visit www.dpjcc.org/wintercamp.

David Posnack Jewish Community Center will offer several options for winter break.

▪ YMCA camps will be offered at several locations in South Florida. Camps, which are for children ages 5 to 12, will be held at the Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center, Weston YMCA Family Center, Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center, Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center and the South Dade YMCA Family Center. Camps will be in two sessions, Dec. 21-23 & Dec. 28-30. Start time varies by location, but can begin as early as 7 a.m. and end as late as 6 p.m. Games, sports, arts and crafts and pool time. Price varies by location. For information, call 954-334-9622.

▪ Camp Paw Hero is a one-day camp run by the Humane Society of Broward County. The camp will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29. Kids ages 7 to 13 can play with the shelter animals, make toys and treats and learn about the animals. The cost is $65 for the day. Visit humanebroward.com/kids-camps or call 954-266-6815.

Adrian DeLeon dries off a dog after bath time at the Humane Society of Broward County.

▪ Fitwize 4 Kids winter camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30 for children ages 5 to 12. Fitwize 4 Kids, located at 4641 N. State Road 7, unit 15B in Coconut Creek, is a non-profit organization that offers fitness, nutrition, life skills, and leadership training. Activities will include lessons in anti-bullying and etiquette. Cost is $190 for each three-day session. Call 954-363-2349 or visit fitwize4kids.org.