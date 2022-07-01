Looking at Siksika’s brand

·2 min read

Siksika Nation is looking to breathe some new life into its brand awareness, and to create a learning campaign for surrounding communities to be more in the know about the reserve.

Siksika Nation councillor Susan Solway said a need had been identified to create a brand awareness for the nation as a whole.

“Typically, when you think about brands, you think about business corporations and consumers and products and stuff, but I think with us, our takeaway was more or less about creating an awareness and learning campaign for some of our neighbours within the surrounding communities,” said Solway.

Once the need was identified and the goal was established, Siksika Nation Chief and Council began reaching out to experts in the field who would be able to help get their messaging out effectively.

“(Chief and council) don’t have a lot of time on their hands to dive right in and create these creative solutions on our own, so we definitely reached out to a recognized and reputable firm that does branding and marketing,” said Solway, adding that they partnered with Pluto Pictures Advertising, a firm based out of Calgary.

Siksika Nation intends to be in collaboration with the Pluto team throughout the course of the summer.

Solway added that there is intent to also make use of the production team’s presence in the nation as an opportunity for interested nation members to get some hands-on training and experience helping with the project.

“We are still in the beginning stages. (They) have come out once and we have a work plan and scheduling that we still need to finalize,” said Solway. “(The team) will be in the community throughout the next two months capturing landscapes, capturing historical site footage, cultural site footage and event footage.”

Ultimately, Solway added, the hope is to create an honest and positive appreciation of Siksika Nation through storytelling and relationship building.

The goal is to be ready to launch the modernized awareness campaign by the end of August, rolling out a media placement strategy, a short commercial and a brand collateral campaign.

“The success of it would be to have more people come out to Blackfoot Historical Park or visit our small businesses that we do have on the nation, and just having people overall feel comfortable enough to reach out to any one of us and be open to dialogue,” said Solway. “We’re hoping that this branding campaign will allow for … business partnerships or organizational partnerships to flourish. We do have a lot of opportunities where we could bring in a lot more partnerships and relationship building within the nation to help assist us in all areas whether it’s education for secondary education, health and wellness, just overall community development.”

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Storm scuttles RCMP Musical Ride

    As Saskatchewan’s summer storm season has been known to do, it can rear its head at the most inopportune time. The mega-storm that cut across Saskatchewan Thursday resulted in multiple tornado warnings prompting the cancellation of the long-planned RCMP Musical Ride in Strasbourg. The attraction was well attended. Organizer Carol Schultz estimates they had over a thousand attendees, with approximately 360 vehicles going through the gates. Two hundred twenty-five took part in the roast beef dinne

  • Four migrants killed in Texas crash days after trailer tragedy

    A truck carrying a group of migrants crashed into a trailer after evading a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checkpoint in the town of Encinal, Texas, on Thursday, leaving four dead and three hospitalized, Mexican authorities said. The crash occurred just days after the deadliest human smuggling incident on record in the United States left 53 migrants dead in an abandoned trailer truck on the edge of San Antonio. Two Mexican men, one Guatemalan and another unidentified person died in Thursday's crash, the Mexican consulate in the Texan border city of Laredo said in a statement.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Report: VanVleet, Young moving toward extensions with Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors are reportedly closing in on contract extensions with Fred VanVleet and Thaddeus Young.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo