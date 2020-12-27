Looking to get in shape for the new year? Get this home gym equipment on sale

You won't be working up a sweat over these prices, thanks to these great fitness deals.

The new year is right around the corner, and while it's typically a busy time for gyms and fitness studios, things are a bit different this year due to COVID-19. If yours is closed or you're not yet ready to venture inside, it doesn't have to stop you from achieving your fitness goals in 2021. If anything, it's just an opportunity to make your home gym even better, especially right now, as you can get some of the most popular exercise machines and accessories at big discounts.

From cult-favorite resistance bands to several top-rated rowing machines, the best workout products on sale can help you burn calories, improve your cardio and more, without making you sweat over the price tag. Here are the most exciting deals happening on top-rated fitness products.

1. Less than $10: These resistance bands that more than 58,000 Amazon reviewers swear by

These stretchy bands can be stellar for everything from pre-workout stretches to pilates and more.

With more than 58,000 rave reviews on Amazon, this five-pack of Letsfit Resistance loop exercise bands are one of the most popular—and affordable—fitness items on Amazon. Originally priced from $7.99, they drop to $7.49 if you click the on-page coupon beneath the price for a 5% discount. These stretchy, 4.5-star rated accessories come in five different resistance-strength levels: extra light, light, medium, heavy and extra-heavy. Amazon shoppers say they're a great complement to existing yoga and pilates workouts and take up minimal room. One happy customer wrote: "This set is ideal for stretching (to warm up and cool down) and for a complete full body workout. Also ideal to use for stretching just to stay limber and helps to improve flexibility."

Get the Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands, Set of 5 at Amazon from $7.59 (Save $0.40)

2. Less than $100: This super popular row and ride machine

More than 13,000 Amazon reviewers can't be wrong.

Those looking to get in shape after months spent being idle indoors would do well to check out this Sunny Health and Fitness squat assist row and ride machine, which is less than $100 today at $94.53—that's down 27% from its usual $129. More than 13,000 Amazon reviewers are singing the praises of this machine, which is also the No. 1 best-seller for the category on the site. Why? According to happy buyers, it's comfortable, easy to use, and really helps you not only feel the burn, but get that heart rate up, too. Note that if you're not so handy with equipment setup, you can also add "expert assembly" to your order for an extra $94, though most say it's an easy job that can be done in about 10 minutes. Three different included resistance bands allow you to customize your workout, and it comes with a digital monitor that will show you everything from your time spent on the machine to the calorie count. It even folds up for storage! Access to an online training video is also included.

Get the Sunny Health and Fitness Squat Assist Row and Ride for $94.53 (Save $34.47)

3. $700 off: This highly rated treadmill

Even if you can't run outdoors, this discounted treadmill can help you recreate the experience inside.

Thinking of adding a treadmill to your personal indoor gym? Knowing what to look for in terms of buying the right machine can be tricky, but you're in luck, because right now a top-rated option is on sale. This 4.6-star rated Nautilus T616 treadmill, initially $1,799 at Best Buy, falls to $1,099, so you'll pocket just over $700. It offers a maximum incline of 15% and features 26 pre-programmed workouts. "The best purchase I ever made," wrote one happy Best Buy shopper. "The treadmill runs smoothly, has enough incline and speed." Raved another: "Well-built with features galore."

4. Save up to $18: These incredibly popular yoga mats

A yoga mat is more than meets the eye—it can actually provide vital cushioning and help you achieve all kinds of positions.

With the right yoga mat, your downward dog won't leave your entire body aching. Top-rated picks, like this 5-star rated Gaiam 15-millimeter fitness mat—originally $29.99 and on sale at Macy's for $20.99—can deliver a vital layer of support for your joints and reduce the risk of slippage when you're sweaty. Prefer one with a little more pizazz? You can snag another extremely popular pick, the 4.2-star Gaiam Premium printed yoga mat, on sale for the same price.

5. Up to 20% off: These top-rated dumbbell weights

These dumbbells can help you kickstart your strength-training regimen at home.

A home gym isn't really complete without a set of dumbbells, especially if you're interested in strength training, as they allow you to transition easily from compound to isolation exercises and build muscle along the way. This pair of 4.7-star CAP Barbell 20-pound coated hex dumbbell weights are a stellar option because they feature soft casing and angled ends, meaning they won't roll around. With more than 4,800 positive reviews on Amazon, these heavy-duty weights are versatile, built to last and have an exposed metal bar for gripping, which some shoppers say makes them significantly easier to hold than cheaper, vinyl-coated variants. "I have used various dumbbells in the past, all of which were vinyl coated, that slipped in my hands," described one Amazon customer. "The weight [on these dumbbells] is evenly distributed and they are easy to handle. The midsection is textured, which is great for gripping (no more slippery hands)."

While they're available to purchase as single weight or as a pair, you can get the 20-pound set of two at 7% off right now, dropping them from $119.80 to $110.95.

Get the CAP Barbell 20-Pound Coated Hex Dumbbell Weights at Amazon for $110.95 (Save $8.85)

6. More than $150 off: This easy-to-use rower

You don't have to be out on the open water to get a few rows in.

If you want to shake things up and try a fitness machine that's great for low-impact exercise but will still give you a total body workout, an electric rower is where it's at. At Walmart, you can pick up the 4.2-star rated Stamina 1205 Precision rower with electronics, normally $349.99, on sale for $195.49, so you save close to $155. You can also get it for the same price at Walmart right now. Designed to recreate the sensation of rowing in the water, this device has handles with foam grips, which is good for additional comfort. "Wrote one Walmart customer, "This is a very good rowing machine. It was easy to assemble and seems very sturdy. It is also compact enough that it's easy to store."

Get the Stamina 1205 Precision Rower with Electronics at Kohl's for $195.49 (Save $154.50)

7. 21% off: Our favorite fitness tracker

We loved the Fitbit Charge 4 for its many user-friendly features, and it's one of a few stellar fitness trackers you can get on sale right now.

Looking to maintain an active lifestyle throughout the winter? The best fitness trackers can help support your health goals by recording your workouts, counting steps, tracking your sleep hygiene and giving you friendly—but reassuring!—nudges when you've maybe been on the couch for too long. Right now, you can get our all-time favorite, the Fitbit Charge 4, which we loved for its comfort, style and unmatched fitness community, at a discount. Originally $149.95, it drops to $118.95 on Amazon, so you'll save a little more than $30.

If you're searching for something a little more budget-friendly, Best Buy is still running a sensational deal on the Samsung Galaxy Fit (also on our list of favorites), so instead of paying $99.99, you can get it for $49.99 (though you'll want to note that it's best for Android users).

8. Take up to 13% off: This 4.4-star rated weighted jump rope

This weighted jump rope can help you go really fast—and you adjust the cables, too.

"This speed rope is great," wrote one Amazon reviewer of the 4.4-star rated Epitomie Fitness Sonic Boom M2 high-speed jump rope. Originally $33.86, it's on sale for $30.86, and if you click the on-page coupon located beneath the price, you can get it for $29.42. Designed with anti-slip silicone grips and 360-degree ballbearings in the handles, this rope isn't for messing around. It features adjustable cables for personalized workouts, and many of the 2,300-plus Amazon customers who have purchased it say it works especially well for augmenting Cross-Fit workouts. One shopper gushed: "I wish I had gotten this rope sooner ... the cable is sturdy and durable. I love how easily it adjusts, but keeps the rope secure. It turns smoothly, and the weight is certainly light enough to have improved my double-unders. I'm thrilled to have this speed rope and absolutely recommend it!"

Get the Epitomie Fitness Sonic Boom M2 High Speed Jump Rope at Amazon from $29.42 (Save $4.44)

9. Save 10%: One of our best-tested foam rollers

Feeling sore after a workout? The right foam roller can help ease muscle tension.

From relieving muscle tension to helping you to stretch out before a big workout, the best foam rollers can deliver a vital assist. For a limited time at Amazon, you can pick up one of our favorite options, the Gaiam Restore 36-inch muscle massage therapy foam roller, originally priced at 34.98, for $30.99. In testing, we found this basic roller—which has a 4.6-star rating and more than 1,200 glowing reviews on Amazon—to be pretty standard overall and easy to use. Ideal for planks and pushups, the Gaiam Restore did make some light crunching sounds when we used it, and the material felt a bit flimsy compared to some of the more expensive options (like the ultra-firm TriggerPoint GRID foam roller, $34.99), but this could still be a sensational choice for beginners. Note that it's also discounted in the 18-inch marble gray version.

Get the Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy Foam Roller at Amazon from $17.99 (Save $2 to $3.99)

10. Less than $20: This 4.5-star rated stability ball

Improve your core with this stability ball, which is on sale now.

A stability ball can give your exercise regimen a much-needed boost, especially if you're trying to develop more core strength. Made from latex-free, burst-resistant material, this Tone Fitness anti-burst stability ball is one of the biggest crowd-pleasers among Walmart shoppers looking for a resilient option. Originally priced from $19.99, it's on sale for $15.70. This 4.5-star rated selection, which is also on sale at Amazon for the same price, comes with a hand pump and boasts nearly 1,200 glowing reviews from customers who say that this workout accessory makes a big impact—especially for crunches or improving posture. Several customers also revealed that they've used it in place of an office chair to great success, with one noting: "Ever since I [started having] back pain, [I've used] it as a replacement to my office chair. It has worked well so far."

Get the Tone Fitness Anti-Burst Stability Ball at Walmart for $15.70 (Save $4.29 to $6.29)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Home gym: Get these top-rated exercise machines and more on sale now