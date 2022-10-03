Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 11 Places Are Hiring Right Now

PeopleImages / Getty Images

As companies have begun to return to something like normal (if you don’t count the Great Resignation) many retailers, e-tailers, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues and a host of other organizations are expecting holiday sales much like in the years pre-pandemic. In fact, holiday sales for U.S. retailers are expected to increase by between 4% and 6% in 2022, according to Retail Info Systems, as compared to last year.

That means retailers are ramping up staffing to accommodate more customers. Plus, with new, more complicated tax laws in the past couple of years, many accounting and finance firms are also looking to hire now in preparation for their busy season in March and April. We searched job sites like FlexJobs and Indeed for some of the most interesting seasonal gigs out there right now.

Accounting and Finance

You don’t have to be a CPA to land one of these seasonal accounting and finance gigs.

1-800Accountant

Perfect if you’re looking to work from home and have a dedicated home office, 1-800Accountant is looking for IRS enrolled agents, CPAs and support staff. The company offers virtual accounting and tax prep services to small business owners, individuals and 1099 independent contractors. With flexible hours and full- or part-time schedules, if you’re looking to enter the finance field, change jobs or re-enter the workforce after the pandemic, this could be a good opportunity for you.

H&R Block Tax Preparer

An industry leader in tax preparation services, H&R Block is seeking seasonal help in its corporate and tax offices for its busiest time of year. According to the H&R Block website, the company has available seasonal positions in field support, payroll, HR, reception and, of course, tax preparation. The H&R Block offers training in the form of an income tax course to help first-year preparers get started.

Customer Service

If you consider yourself a people person, customer service might come easy to you.

Elwood Staffing

Customer service jobs increase as the holidays approach and consumer demands go up. Elwood Staffing has a number of customer service representative jobs, many of which can be done remotely. Tasks involve calling on collection accounts, setting up payment plans, educating members, track account information and more.

Retail

Retail jobs often come with a perk that’s especially useful at holiday time — store discounts.

Game Stop

If you love games and enjoy working with customers, GameStop is seeking seasonal sales representatives. Having a strong understanding of gaming and gamers will help, as you’ll be facilitating key steps in the “buy-sell-trade-model” of GameStop. Responsibilities include displaying merchandise, sharing product knowledge, cleaning, organizing and helping customers in store.

Gap Inc.

You might think that most seasonal retail jobs involve being on the sales floor or working at the cash register. But Gap Inc., parent company to Old Navy, Banana Republic and other fashion brands, is also seeking sales associates and warehouse team members, according to Indeed.

Godiva

Godiva is seeking seasonal customer care representatives. Roles include Receive incoming calls from Godiva Customers, answering questions about their products, address customer complaints, taking customer orders, handling billing and delivery issues and more.

Nordstrom

Another retailer seeking to fill both in-store and corporate roles, Nordstrom is looking for seasonal visual merchandisers, warehouse workers, administrative assistants, retail stockers, customer care specialists and more, according to Indeed.

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is seeking a full-time seasonal operations administrator to make sure that inventory and orders are completed smoothly and efficiently through the fulfillment process, and delivered to the customer.

Williams-Sonoma

The high-end retailer of home products says it typically posts part-time, temporary, freelance and remote jobs and hires staff in art and creative, marketing, customer service, retail and manufacturing. It’s currently seeking temporary customer service representatives, seasonal associates and cashiers, according to glassdoor.

E-Commerce Retailers

These e-commerce companies are staffing up for the holiday season.

Wine.com

Wine.com is seeking seasonal warehouse associates, according to Glassdoor. The company needs individuals who can work some weekend hours, so this could be the perfect part-time gig to fit into someone’s current work schedule to earn some extra cash.

Amazon

With more than a million employees, it seems as if Amazon is always hiring. The company has many part-time and seasonal positions available in areas like operations, customer support and retail. Amazon hires a lot of seasonal workers for a lot of different jobs, but the job with the most openings are for Amazon Air Gateway Team Members. This team is crucial in helping customers get their orders in a timely manner. Everything from loading cargo from warehouse to aircraft, to other warehouse duties. Because Amazon Air is a 24/7 operation, there are lots of different shift options, from part time (less than 30 hours) to full-time (40 hours), as well as weekend and weekday shifts. You must be 18 years or older and speak English. Hourly pay up to $17.50/hr.

Other Companies Hiring

Other companies seeking help for the upcoming holiday season, according to the FlexJobs report, include Harte Hanks, Kelly, Major League Baseball, Orkin Pest Control, Sundance Institute and Tiffany & Co.

While many companies are hiring for remote help this holiday, in-person positions are also available. It’s a good idea to check with local retailers, restaurants and hotels to see if they can use help. Keep an eye out for help wanted signs — especially for places that offer a sign-on bonus. But it doesn’t hurt to ask the owners of your favorite small business if they can use some holiday help, either.

Dawn Allcot contributed to the reporting for this article.

