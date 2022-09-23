Looking for the perfect pumpkin? Here are 8 Sacramento-area farms to visit this fall

Jacqueline Pinedo
·3 min read
Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee file

Fall season is here, which means the trees in Midtown will soon change color, the temperatures will get cooler and pumpkin patches will pop up throughout the area.

Sacramento’s close proximity to farm land gives residents access to very traditional and unique pumpkin patches that are just a short drive away. Most of the pumpkin patches in the area are opening their doors to the public this weekend and will run through the month of October.

Below is a list of eight pumpkin patches that will get you into the autumn spirit.

Keema’s Pumpkin Farm

6532 Point Pleasant Road, Elk Grove

Head to the opening day at Keema’s Pumpkin Farm this Saturday, Sept. 24. On weekends, Keema’s will host face painting for kids and they will bring in food trucks and music for its “15 on the 15th” event to celebrate the farm’s 15th anniversary on Oct. 15. The pumpkin farm will be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Little Field Farms

9000 Horseshoe Bar Road, Loomis

If organic farming is your thing, head to the Little Field Farms for its Pumpkin Patch this season, where pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers are never used in the produce they grow. The Pumpkin Patch is set to open Saturday, Sept. 24 and will run through Halloween. Opening day at the farm will feature tractor hay rides, mile-long corn mazes and horse-drawn wagon rides. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Rickey Ranch Vineyard and Pumpkin Farm

6950 Cavitt Stallman Road, Granite Bay

Head to Rickey’s Ranch for a family-filled day of pumpkin picking. After selecting the perfect pumpkin, hop on a hayride or horse ride with the family. The ranch will open its doors on Oct. 1 and run the whole month, with hours from 10 a.m. to dusk.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland

Bishop’s Farm celebrated its 50th Harvest Anniversary this year. The farm is popular for its pumpkin apple muffins. It also offers petting zoos, corn mazes and of course pumpkin picking. Farm hours will fluctuate as we get further into the autumn season. For now, its hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check the Bishop Pumpkin website to keep up with daily events and hours.

Fowler Ranch

311 Lincoln-Newcastle Highway, Lincoln

Head to Fowler’s Ranch to find the perfect pumpkin for this fall season. The ranch opened its doors Sept. 15 and its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday until Oct. 31.

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

6851 Hedge Ave., Sacramento

Roemer is opening its doors the first weekend of October and will run through the end of the month. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch

3010 Burrows Ave., West Sacramento

Starting Sept. 24, Dave’s Pumpkin Patch will be hosting fun fall activities for the entire family to enjoy throughout the month of October. They will also be serving their famous apple cider cinnamon doughnuts. The pumpkin patch will operate Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bobby Dazzler’s Pumpkin Patch

23300 County Road 99D, Woodland

Bobby’s Pumpkin Patch has been operating for 40 years. Its pumpkin patch will include events to entertain the entire family, including: mazes, petting zoos, face painting and bounce houses. Most attractions will be available weekdays, however, check the website to confirm. The pumpkin patch is scheduled to open its doors Sept. 29.

