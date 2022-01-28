Looking for new outdoor gear? These are the clothing brands we love

Roshina Jowaheer
·9 min read
Photo credit: Ascent/PKS Media Inc.
Photo credit: Ascent/PKS Media Inc.

Whether you're a hiker, camper or stand-up paddleboarder, you'll want to familiarise yourself with the best outdoor clothing brands in the UK, and Country Living has done all the research to bring you the outdoor companies to shop in 2022.

From waterproof jackets to hiking boots and thermal gloves to kayaks (and even snoods), the best outdoor brands cover your active needs, whatever the weather or season.

You'll find a range of clothing, equipment and gear from these companies, which specialise in men and women's products, along with children's gear.

Many use hi-tech materials in their outdoor clothing, such as GORE-TEX, and you'll find a focus on delivering sustainable outdoor clothing from ethically sourced and recycled materials, helping you to reduce your carbon footprint while you're out on adventures.

The best outdoor clothing brands prioritise performance, quality and protection, while offering cutting-edge designs in their collections.

Where to buy the best outdoor clothing brands?

You'll find the best outdoor clothing brands at top active retailers websites, including Go Outdoors, Cotswold Outdoor, Alpine Trek, Millets, Blacks, Snow and Rock and more. John Lewis and Amazon are other online stores for buying outdoor gear and equipment. For affordable outdoor clothing, try Decathlon, Sports Direct and Mountain Warehouse.

What are the best outdoor clothing brands in the UK for 2022?

From Rab to Columbia, here's Country Living's pick of the best outdoor clothing brands to shop this year.

Rab

Photo credit: Hamish Frost
Photo credit: Hamish Frost

Founded in the attic of a terraced house in Sheffield in 1981, where Rab Carrington made the outdoor brand's first sleeping bag, Rab prides itself on offering "nothing fancy or over-engineered – just honest, hard-working pieces". The active brand specialises in climbing gear while prioritising sustainability and a repair-rather-than-replace ethos.

The rugged, high performance mountain clothing is designed to give you absolute protection, comfort and freedom on the hill or peak. Expect hi-tech materials along with time-tested ones, such as premium quality European down. From waterproof jackets to base layers and sleeping bags to daypacks, Rab has your mountain adventures covered.

What we love

  • The women's Infinity Microlight Down Jacket is one of Rab's hero products, loved for being lightweight, windproof and containing recycled down. An insulated down jacket, it's ideal for year-round mountain use, with wind and weather resistance. We like the thoughtful touches, such as the helmet compatibility, elasticated cuffs for a good fit with gloves and the compressible design.

  • For men, the Kangri GORE-TEX Jacket is made from a recycled outer fabric and offers you a robust and reliable hard shell built with three-layer GORE-TEX. The outerwear was designed with the avid all-weather adventurer in mind, making it ideal for hillwalking, hiking, trekking and mountain scrambles. It's windproof and breathable, with zipped pockets, a close-fit hood and a fleece-lined chin guard to keep the elements out.

SHOP RAB AT GO OUTDOORS

Arc'teryx

Photo credit: Arc&#39;teryx
Photo credit: Arc'teryx

Born in the mountainous and coastal wilderness of British Columbia, Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx is known for its high-performance outerwear and commitment to quality design and craftsmanship. The rugged surroundings of its HQ provide both the inspiration and an excellent testing environment to ensure its gear meets the demands of the wild.

Loved for its high-spec jackets, Arc'teryx created its first one in 1998, the Alpha SV, using GORE-TEX and pioneering a new quality and standard in alpine jackets. The brand covers a range of activities, from rock climbing and hiking to skiing and trail running, as well as everyday wear.

What we love

  • The women's Atom LT is a light and versatile hoody that you can wear as a mid layer or outerwear. Ideal for climbers, hikers, skiers and commuters, it uses Coreloft Compact technology to retain warmth even if wet and breathable fabric, with stretch side panels for ventilation. We like the insulated StormHood for added warmth.

  • For men, the Cerium LT is a down hoody to wear under a shell or standalone and is built to offer excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. The premium 850 fill-power down is lofty and resilient, while the nylon shell provides lightweight durability. Its construction allows it to move with your body and the insulated StormHood won't compromise your range of vision.

SHOP ARC'TERYX

Columbia

This outdoor clothing brand from Portland, Oregon, started in 1937 as a hat company and has become one of the world's most widely recognised outdoor names. Columbia's Pacific Northwest base is where lush forests, snow-covered mountains, rugged coastline and wide-open spaces serve as the brand's playground to hike, fish, hunt, camp, climb and paddle.

Columbia creates enduring, iconic and innovative clothing with the aim to help you enjoy the outdoors for longer. Its approach to product creation is influenced by a commitment to adventurers, communities and the environment. From waterproof boots to down jackets and fleeces to accessories, Columbia's outdoor clothing is worth checking out.

What we love

  • The women's Panorama Sherpa Fleece Jacket is a sherpa fleece that retains heat, making it perfect for the outdoors during the cooler months. The short funnel neck keeps out chilly winds and the zipped pockets help keep your hands warm. With its casual style, the fleece can be worn with jeans for an everyday look when you're not out on adventures.

  • The men's OutDry Ex Reign Waterproof Jacket is a fully waterproof rain jacket that will be your favourite companion during long hikes under heavy rain - thanks to the OutDry Extreme technology, you can stay dry under hours of rain. It features an attached and adjustable storm hood for added protection, adjustable sleeve cuffs and a drawcord adjustable hem. We like the underarm venting to help you to stay cool, too.

SHOP COLUMBIA

Craghoppers

Photo credit: Craghoppers
Photo credit: Craghoppers

An outdoor clothing brand that has been around for over 55 years, Craghoppers produces innovative, technical gear - initially for expeditions to the likes of Everest in the very early days, but more recently for walking, hiking and travelling all over the world. Whether you're heading to icy Antarctica or deep into a rainforest, the British brand has you covered. You'll find clothing for men, women and children, as well as footwear, accessories, rucksacks and luggage.

Innovation has been key for Craghoppers, from introducing waterproof and breathable systems in its earlier days, to being one of the first companies to offer NosiLife anti-insect treated garments. It's also won a Drapers Sustainable Brand of the Year award, with up to 70 per cent of recycled materials used in its products. The company also has social impact programmes running with its factories and supports a school in Bangladesh.

What we love

  • The women's Dynamic Hooded Half Zip Top is from its Dynamic 12000 collection, which uses innovative fabric containing six naturally found minerals that help reflect your body’s own infrared rays back into the body for improved energy levels. The insulating fleece top has thumbholes in the sleeves, zipped pockets and a hood. Around 10 bottles were recycled to make the top.

  • For men, the Dynamic Pro Trousers from the Dynamic 12000 collection, are great for staying active in the sun. The UPF 40+ sun-protective stretch bottoms help replenish your energy levels while you're on the move, especially in warmer places. The special fabric technology reflects back your body’s infrared rays, helping to improve stamina and provide enhanced energy recovery when you start to flag. They're made from recycled material and come with a lifetime guarantee.

SHOP CRAGHOPPERS

Patagonia

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Patagonia (@patagonia)

A business aiming to save the planet, Patagonia was founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973 in Ventura, California. The outdoor clothing brand is renowned for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism, with more than $110 million contributed in grants and in-kind donations to date.

The company focuses on durability, with an Ironclad Guarantee for its clothing to be repaired. Customers also know how its products are made and can give back to the planet, with one per cent of sales going to the preservation and restoration of the natural environment. From fleeces to jackets and T-shirts to wetsuits for men, women and children, Patagonia is a go-to for adventurers' outdoor needs.

What we love

  • The women's Down Sweater Hoody offers all the comfort and warmth you need in cold conditions. It's made from recycled polyester fabric and 800 fill power goose down that's traceable from the farm to the factory. The hoody has a durable, water resistant finish for extra protection in damp conditions and also blocks out wind, while the down helps to trap a layer of warm air around your body.

  • The men's R1 Air Zip Neck is a casual, everyday fleece jumper with insulating capabilities. It's made for being on the move, whether on ski tours or mountaineering adventures. The fleece is breathable and keeps you comfortable. A chest pocket keeps your valuables close and gives you easy access to them on the go, while the sustainable top is made from recycled polyester.

SHOP PATAGONIA

Fjällräven

Photo credit: Anette Andersson/Fjallraven
Photo credit: Anette Andersson/Fjallraven

Founded in 1960, Fjällräven hails from the northern Swedish town of Örnsköldsvik. Young outdoor lover Åke Nordin wanted to make nature more accessible for everyone and the brand became known for its highly functional and durable gear. Its products are timeless in design and the company has a sustainable approach, with Fjällräven's gear offering functionality and reliability on the trail,, as well as classic styling that transcends seasons and styles.

Many Fjällräven products are characterised by its own signature fabric: G-1000. It was used on the first ever Fjällräven clothing back in 1968 and is a tightly woven blend of polyester and cotton impregnated with Greenland Wax. Light yet extremely hardwearing, the fabric is ideal for outdoor activities and can be adapted to suit a range of different weather conditions by adding or removing the wax. The wonder-fabric is resistant to UV, insects and undergrowth, too.

What we love

  • The women's Vardag Anorak is for hiking in classic style. It's made from durable, weather-resistant G-1000 Eco, with a simple design featuring an adjustable hood, kangaroo pocket and hand pockets. We like the loose fit combined with the long front zipper, making it easy to pull on or take off and wear with other layers.

  • The men's Vidda Pro Trousers are durable trekking trousers for mountain and forest adventures. They're made from durable wind and water-resistant G-1000 Original fabric, with double layers over the rear and knees. There are six practical pockets including a map pocket and an axe pocket. We like the adjustable leg hems for a perfect fit.

SHOP FJALLRAVEN

